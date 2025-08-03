  1. Residential Customers
Soccer Former Champions League winner to Cyprus

SDA

3.8.2025 - 23:04

Extending his career on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus: David Luiz
Keystone

An unusual transfer at an unusual time: Former Brazilian international defender and Champions League winner David Luiz is moving to Cyprus with immediate effect.

Keystone-SDA

03.08.2025, 23:04

Luiz has signed a two-year contract with FC Pafos until 2027, as the club announced this evening.

The 38-year-old actually still had a contract with Fortaleza EC in his home country of Brazil, but was released from his duties there to move to the European island. In his career, Luiz has played for Chelsea, with whom he won the Champions League in 2012, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, among others. The defensive player with the distinctive hairstyle made 57 appearances for the Brazil national team, including all seven at the 2014 World Cup on home soil.

