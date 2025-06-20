Shortly before the start of the tournament, former national team coach Inka Grings commented on Switzerland's starting position. "It's not easy to judge things from the outside. But of course I'm aware of a few things and I can say that there's a lot going on in the team," the 46-year-old said in an interview with RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND). She continued: "The preparation wasn't ideal, the results were anything but satisfactory. On top of that, there were a lot of injured and struggling players. These are not good conditions for a successful tournament."

The Swiss start their home tournament on Wednesday with a match against Norway. "My hope is that the crowd will carry the team and not hold them back," said Grings, who left the Swiss national team in November 2023 after just ten months: "Getting through the group stage has to be the minimum goal."