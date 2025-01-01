  1. Residential Customers
"His death leaves us all speechless" Former Dortmund goalkeeper "Teddy" de Beer dies at the age of 60

dpa

1.1.2025 - 19:13

Mourning for former Dortmund goalkeeper "Teddy" de Beer - Gallery
Mourning for former Dortmund goalkeeper

Wolfgang de Beer, former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper, was one of BVB's most popular personalities for many years.

Image: picture alliance / ZB

Mourning for former Dortmund goalkeeper

"Teddy" de Beer died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Image: dpa

Mourning for former Dortmund goalkeeper "Teddy" de Beer - Gallery
Mourning for former Dortmund goalkeeper

Wolfgang de Beer, former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper, was one of BVB's most popular personalities for many years.

Image: picture alliance / ZB

Mourning for former Dortmund goalkeeper

"Teddy" de Beer died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Image: dpa

Shock for Borussia Dortmund and the BVB fans: Former Bundesliga goalkeeper Wolfgang de Beer is dead. "Teddy" would have been 61 years old this Thursday.

DPA

01.01.2025, 19:13

01.01.2025, 19:15

Former Bundesliga goalkeeper Wolfgang de Beer has died at the age of just 60. As his long-standing club Borussia Dortmund announced on New Year's Day, de Beer died suddenly and unexpectedly on December 30. He would have turned 61 this Thursday.

"His death leaves us all speechless," said the BVB statement: "The Borussia family is shocked and deeply saddened." De Beer was still employed by the Westphalians as a fan representative and was one of BVB's figureheads of the past decades.

De Beer moved from MSV Duisburg to Dortmund in the summer of 1986. He ended his career in 2001, during which he also played one game for the German U21 national team.

De Beer was involved in nine of BVB's great successes, as first or second goalkeeper or as goalkeeping coach, the club explained. "'Teddy' was one of the good guys. On the pitch, but above all off the pitch," the club wrote: "A man you could touch. Deeply grounded. With his pulse, his heart and his full attention always very close to the people, a good, positive listener. Someone you always wanted to have around you."

