Fans will have to get used to plenty of new rules at the World Cup. An overview:

1. Red card for covering the mouth with a hand

Players whocovertheirmouths withtheirhandsduring a confrontation with an opponent can be penalized with a red card at the World Cup. This is intended to prevent discriminatory behavior.

2. Red card for leaving the field

Players who leavethe fieldin protest of a referee’s decision may receive a red card. This also applies to officials who instruct players to do so. If a team causes the game to be abandoned in this manner, the match is generally awarded to the opposing team.

Background to the stricter rule: The Senegalese team had retreated to the locker room in protest during the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco. Keystone

3. Waiving Yellow Cards

With the expansionofthe tournament from 32 to 48 teams, an additional knockout round featuring 32 teams will be added. This would also increase the likelihood of being suspended after receiving a second yellow card. That is why FIFA is relaxing the previous rule: Yellow cards will not only be cleared after the quarterfinals, as usual, but for the first time, they will also be cleared after the three group stage matches.

4. Countdown before set pieces

To prevent goalkeepers from holding onto the ball too long and delaying the game, a countdown by the referee was introduced last year. This is now being expanded: The referee can also count down five seconds by hand during throw-ins or goal kicks. If play has not resumed by the end of the countdown, possession goes to the opposing team.

5. Time limit for substitutions

Players must hurry during a substitution: They must have left the field no later than ten seconds after the fourth official signals the substitution. If this does not happen, they must still leave the field. However, the substituted player must then wait at least one minute until the next stoppage in play before being allowed back on the field.

Players must now hurry during substitutions. Keystone

6. Mandatory break after an injury

If a player is receiving treatment on the field due to an injury or the game is interrupted for that reason, the player must leave the field. There, they must wait one minute before being allowed to return.

7. Expanded Powers for Video Review

The video assistant may now review three additional situations and intervene in the event of referee errors:

– in the case of a second yellow card resulting in a yellow-red card for a player.

– in the event of a player mix-up resulting in a red or yellow card being shown to the wrong player.

– in the case of incorrectly awarded corner kicks, the review should be conducted immediately and without delay.

8. Water breaks

It is nothing new that players are allowed to hydrate on the sideline in high temperatures. At the World Cup, however, there will now be two fixed water breaks in every match, regardless of the weather. The referees will interrupt the game for three minutes each at approximately the 22- and 67-minute marks.