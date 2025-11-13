Joachim Löw was Germany's coach at the game in Paris. imago/Ulrich Roth

Ten years after the attacks in Paris, the terrible events have not been forgotten, even by the German football stars. The night at the Stade de France has left deep scars.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On November 13, 2015, Islamist terrorists carried out several attacks during the international match between France and Germany in Paris, with three attackers blowing themselves up outside the stadium without getting inside.

The German national team experienced the attacks at first hand, spent the night in the stadium for security reasons and was marked by fear and uncertainty for days.

The events left deep psychological scars on the players and officials, as shown in the new ARD documentary "Terror. Football. Paris 2015 - The national team in the sights". Show more

"The fear was also breathing down our necks," recalls former national soccer coach Joachim Löw in the ARD documentary "Terror. Football. Paris 2015 - Die Nationalmannschaft im Visier" recalls the terrible events of November 13, 2015, when the German national team was targeted by terrorists in the Paris attacks.

Three Islamist terrorists blew themselves up in front of the arena during the DFB team's European Championship test match against the Équipe Tricolore. They did not achieve their goal of getting into the stadium.

At virtually the same time, terrorist commandos carried out unprecedented acts of bloodshed in Paris. 130 people died, hundreds were injured or traumatized. The events have also left deep scars on professional footballers. "These memories will not be erased. Those were scary times," said former national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer before Bayern's Champions League match at Paris Saint-Germain.

The horror for the German national team, the then reigning world champions led by their captain Bastian Schweinsteiger, had already begun on the morning of the match - more than 100 dramatic hours of uncertainty, fear and great concern for their own lives followed.

The bomb threat

A sunny fall day in Paris. But in the middle of the usual morning match preparations, a bomb threat is received via an anonymous phone call at the national team hotel "Molitor" in the south-west of the city. The entire DFB squad, players, coaches and officials have to leave. How serious is the situation?

"Nobody knew what was happening at the moment, of course it was a touch of fear," says Löw. But for most, resentment at the disruption to their preparations for a prestigious duel prevailed. "For my part, I didn't take it too seriously, you don't think about the fact that you could be involved," says Christoph Kramer.

The alternative venue is a gym and the nearby Roland Garros center court. Snapshots are taken with photos of tennis legends in the background. After the all-clear, preparations for the match continue. They "still had a relatively good time", says Kevin Trapp. Only the security department is more vigilant.

"The fact that you're in a bubble with the national team, totally protected and actually away from everything, gives you the feeling that nothing can ever happen to you. But yes, the event showed just how wrong you can be," says André Schürrle.

The explosions

The game clock shows 16:23 minutes when a loud bang is heard. ARD commentator Tom Bartels immediately has a queasy feeling. "I don't know if they heard the loud noise, it makes you feel uneasy. It sounded like an explosion," he tells the TV viewers, describing what many in the stadium felt. The bang was louder than a firecracker. A kind of "pressure wave", as Schürrle says.

The game clock shows 19:34 minutes after the second bang. And now Francois Hollande, the guest of honor, realizes that something must have happened. France's head of state is also soon informed about the events outside the stadium and in the city.

After the match, the fans of both teams stand on the pitch and are not allowed to leave the stadium. Imago

In addition to the three attackers, one bystander dies outside the stadium. It is a coincidence or a miracle that there were no more victims. Fortunately, the terrorists make mistakes in their perfidious plans, reports investigative journalist Vincent Nouzille. The stewards who deny them access to the stadium become heroes, lifesavers.

The state apparatus goes into crisis mode. But the game goes on. Also for safety reasons, to avoid a possible panic. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, then Federal Foreign Minister, remains in the stands at Hollande's request to calm the crowd with his presence. "This is an event that will leave a lasting impression on me and that I will remember forever," Steinmeier reports today.

After the game, there is no jubilation among the French, no time for sporting anger among the DFB stars. They all hurry to the dressing room. Löw and the players are presented with what is known until then.

Schweinsteiger: "Shock paralysis"

"It became clear to everyone that we were in an unbelievable emergency situation, the likes of which we had never experienced before, and that did something to us," says the then national coach. "You hear about dead people and you're in such a state of shock," says Schweinsteiger.

The stadium gates are locked out of concern that other assassins could get inside. And there the rumors run wild. There are stories of shootings. Thousands of fans are driven to the pitch by fear and panic, but the worst thing is the uncertainty that paralyzes everyone.

The night

The fans are allowed to leave the stadium and stream back into a wounded city. But the DFB team must stay. A call from Löw's advisor Harun Arslan leads to alleged information from Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to which the team hotel could become the next site of an attack. This fits in with the events of the morning.

"With all the information that came in little by little, the fear has increased," says Löw. "It's the worst thing a person can experience when they fear for their life."

The decision is made. The German team stays in the stadium for the night. Mattresses are dragged into the dressing room. Silence dominated the room, says Schweinsteiger. But only a few can sleep. "Fear, panic, a thousand thoughts in my head," says Trapp. How do you behave when "they march in here now", adds the goalkeeper. "I had the feeling I was at war."

At dawn, a convoy of minibuses drives through a deserted city to Charles de Gaulle Airport. The large team bus is still avoided because it is classified as a possible terrorist target. Silence remains on the plane to Frankfurt. But relief spreads. The worst seems to be over.

The return home

The DFB stars get a day off. Clear their heads with their families. Then they start preparing for the planned match against the Netherlands three days later in Hanover. But the fear is overwhelming. Many in the team express the desire to cancel the game, which Löw also shares.

Especially as there are no good signals. "The threat level is high," says German Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière at a press conference. Löw is on the phone with government circles. The decision: the game is to be played - also as a signal of freedom and solidarity with France. "Under no circumstances are we going to let terrorism bring us to our knees," is how Löw describes the political guidelines.

But things turned out differently: shortly before the scheduled kick-off, the match was canceled. The security forces were too aware that an attack was imminent. The team bus turns back in the dark. Löw informs the players: "The game is off." The feeling of Paris is back. All that remains on the journey home is fear.