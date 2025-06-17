FCSG is strengthening its central defense. Tom Gaal is moving to eastern Switzerland on a free transfer from SSV Ulm (recently relegated from the 2nd Bundesliga). The 24-year-old has signed a contract until 2027.

"Tom is strong in tackles, has a clean technique and is athletically at a very stable level. We are convinced that we can develop him further and are happy that we were able to convince him to join our club," FCSG sporting director Roger Stilz was quoted as saying in the club's press release.

Gaal came through the youth ranks at Borussia Mönchengladbach. He was a starter at Ulm and made it to the 2nd Bundesliga in 23/24. Last season, he made 21 appearances, scored one goal and recorded three assists.