Tom Gaal moves to FC St.Gallen
FCSG is strengthening its central defense. Tom Gaal is moving to eastern Switzerland on a free transfer from SSV Ulm (recently relegated from the 2nd Bundesliga). The 24-year-old has signed a contract until 2027.
"Tom is strong in tackles, has a clean technique and is athletically at a very stable level. We are convinced that we can develop him further and are happy that we were able to convince him to join our club," FCSG sporting director Roger Stilz was quoted as saying in the club's press release.
Gaal came through the youth ranks at Borussia Mönchengladbach. He was a starter at Ulm and made it to the 2nd Bundesliga in 23/24. Last season, he made 21 appearances, scored one goal and recorded three assists.
Filippo Inzaghi becomes coach of Palermo
Former Italian international striker Filippo Inzaghi will coach Palermo in Serie B from next season. As the second division club announced, the 51-year-old has signed a multi-year contract.
Last season, Filippo Inzaghi led Pisa back to Serie A for the first time in over 30 years before announcing his departure a few days ago. According to media reports, Palermo are said to have paid around one million euros to buy Inzaghi out of his contract in Tuscany.
Under "Super Pippo", world champion with Italy in 2006, the Sicilians, who belong to the City Football Group around Manchester City, are set to return to Serie A.
Alioune Ndoye will not stay at Servette
Alioune Ndoye is leaving Servette Geneva after just six months despite performing well. The purchase option for the 23-year-old Senegalese player was not exercised, the club announced.
The striker, who was signed on loan from the Latvian league, scored six goals in just under 450 Super League minutes.
Bayern dredge up Williams - but he wants to go to Barça
According to transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona currently have the best chances in the poker game for Nico Williams. According to them, the Spanish international from Athletic Bilbao would prefer to move to the Catalans.
However, Barça must now check whether a transfer is even feasible and whether Williams could be registered. If Barça get the green light, nothing should stand in the way of the transfer. Bayern, Arsenal and Chelsea are also very interested in the 22-year-old winger - and would continue to argue if Barça are unable to buy Williams.
First meeting planned between Xhaka advisor and Milan
Is Granit Xhaka moving to AC Milan? The rumor is getting hotter and hotter. According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, a meeting between Xhaka's advisor and representatives of AC Milan is to take place in the next few days. An offer has not yet been made and Leverkusen are said to be keen to keep the national team captain.
However, Xhaka recently indicated that he does not necessarily want to be part of the major upheaval that Leverkusen are currently undergoing. "I've already experienced upheaval at Arsenal in 2019. Something like that takes strength. And I'm no longer 25 years old, I'll soon be 33."
GC says goodbye to ten players
GC is undergoing a radical change. As GC writes in a press release, no fewer than 10 players are leaving the club. Alain Sutter seems to be cleaning up the store. The cooperation with Sonny Kittel, Manuel Kuttin, Giotto Morandi, Tsiy Ndenge, Ayumu Seko and Pascal Schürpf has been terminated. In addition, the loan contracts of Adama Bojang, Nestory Irankunda, Bryan Lasme and Noah Persson are coming to an end. They are all returning to their home clubs.
Will Zeidler take over in Lausanne?
According to information from blue Sport, Lausanne-Sport has already found the successor to Ludovic Magnin (going to FC Basel). Everything points to Peter Zeidler taking over and returning to the Super League after a brief adventure at VfL Bochum, where he was sacked in October last year after a poor start to the season.
Wirtz to be presented to Liverpool on Friday
The record transfer of German international Florian Wirtz to Liverpool FC is moving ever closer. According to a report by "The Athletic", the 22-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen is set to complete the obligatory medical check with the English champions this Friday. The only thing missing after that is the signing of the contract.
Both clubs have long since agreed on a transfer fee package, which according to media reports could be worth up to 150 million euros including a fixed sum and bonus payments. This would make Wirtz the most expensive transfer in Bundesliga and Premier League history. Only for the two strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé has Paris Saint-Germain paid two even higher transfer fees to date.
Several departures at FCZ
FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic announced on Monday the departures of loan players Mounir Chouiar and Juan José Perea, for whom the purchase option has not been exercised. In addition, the contract with Rodrigo Conceição was terminated by mutual agreement.
The loan returns of Nikola Katic and Nemanja Tosic are also unlikely to continue. "It looks like Katic will be leaving. We have several offers on the table," says Malenovic. With Tosic, it is also not yet entirely clear what will happen next, "but it looks like a transfer for him too". There is likely to be a lot of activity on the FCZ transfer market in the coming weeks.
Magnin new FCB coach
The sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops for a few days now, and now it's official: Ludovic Magnin is leaving Lausanne-Sport to become the new coach of FC Basel. He succeeds double coach Fabio Celestini, who has left the club at his own request after one and a half years. Magnin signs a two-year contract with FCB.
-
