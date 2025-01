Kreshnik Hajrizi (right) plays for FC Sion on loan Keystone

FC Sion is expanding its squad with Kreshnik Hajrizi, who once played in the club's youth academy.

The 25-year-old central defender is moving to Valais from Polish club Widzew Lodz on a six-month loan. The agreement includes a permanent transfer.

Hajrizi previously played for Young Boys, Chiasso and Lugano in Switzerland.