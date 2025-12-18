Mario Pineida once played for Ecuador. Now the 33-year-old was the victim of a fatal attack in Guayaquil.

Former Ecuadorian international footballer Mario Pineida has been killed in the street in Guayaquil. His club Barcelona SC announced this in a statement "with deep regret". "We are deeply saddened by this sad news", it continued.

The 33-year-old was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in a shopping street on Wednesday. A woman who was traveling with Pineida was also killed, wrote the newspaper "El Universo". Law enforcement authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

Participation in the 2015 Copa América

From 2014 to 2021, Pineida played nine international matches for Ecuador, who will face Germany in the group stage of next summer's World Cup. He also took part in the 2015 and 2021 Copa Américas. The full-back played for several top clubs in Ecuador and also spent time in Brazil with Fluminense FC.

Ecuador, once a relatively safe country, is in the midst of a serious security crisis. According to the Observatory of Organized Crime, the number of murders rose by 47% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching the highest level in the country's recent history. Several gangs are fighting for control of the lucrative drug business.