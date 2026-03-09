Assistant coach Johan Vonlanthen at work Keystone

FC Zurich and Johan Vonlanthen are going their separate ways. As the club announced in a press release, the contract with the coach and individual trainer of the first team is being terminated.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The former Swiss international is leaving the city club with immediate effect.

Vonlanthen joined FCZ in January 2024 and initially worked as a striker and technical coach in the Academy and with the FCZ women. At the end of April 2024, he joined the coaching staff of the first team, where he took on coaching and individual coaching duties.