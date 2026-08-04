More than a year and a half after his horrific accident, Adriano De Pierro is still learning to live with the consequences of a soccer career cut short. The former Nyon captain talks to blue Sport about his struggle to start over.

On November 22, 2024, Adriano De Pierro’s life changes abruptly in a fraction of a second. During a home game against Vaduz in the Challenge League, the captain of Stade Nyon is kicked hard in the face. The diagnosis is clear: severe traumatic brain injury. His soccer career is over.

However, Adriano De Pierro can’t remember anything about that evening: “I wasn’t in any pain, but it was as if the lights had gone out for me. It’s as if someone had a switch and flipped it—you’re just not there anymore. I don’t remember the day of the accident or the weeks that followed. It’s like being in the dark,” De Pierro tells blue Sport.

Learning to Live Again

“For Adriano, it was like a tsunami, since he doesn’t remember (the accident). One morning he woke up—he was a professional soccer player—and the next morning he was told he could no longer be one,” explains Catia Beni, the neuropsychologist who has been working with the man from the canton of Vaud since his accident.

Now begins a struggle that is far more difficult than any duel on the field. De Pierro must relearn the simplest everyday tasks: walking, writing, showering… But the hardest part isn’t necessarily the physical effort. You have to accept that life as it once was will never return.

“You have to accept the new you—and that’s not easy. Physically, I recovered pretty quickly. But the hardest part is the invisible consequences: memory, decision-making, taking the initiative… It hurts when I forget things I would never have forgotten before,” admits the former soccer player.

A new chapter begins

After three months at the Lavigny rehabilitation center, Adriano De Pierro is leaving the facility. It’s a relief, but also the start of a new challenge. “I cried when I left the facility because you’re kind of on your own there and you ask yourself, ‘What am I actually going to do now?’ You’re alone and lost in this vast, endless world,” he admits.

Fortunately, the former player for Lausanne, Xamax, and Yverdon was quickly placed at “Ateliers Polyval” in Lausanne, where he is now employed on a 40 percent basis. And just like on the field, the 35-year-old from Morg is throwing himself into this new challenge with total dedication.

“One of the consequences Adriano is suffering from following his head injury is what we refer to in our—admittedly somewhat barbaric—technical jargon as anosognosia. This means that, due to his brain injury, he is not fully aware of his impairments. For this reason, he is unaware of his difficulties and has a very positive attitude. He’s also a fighter; he wants to move forward—that’s something he brought with him from his years in professional sports. But sometimes, as professionals, we have to protect him from himself,” explains Catia Beni.

And she continues: “I don’t think we’ve gotten through the hardest part yet. We’re still looking, but on the day we find a new job for him, it might be hard for him to accept it. It will be something that’s inevitably very different from his previous job—a calmer job with significantly less adrenaline.”

Until he finds his new career path, Adriano De Pierro has discovered a new way to express his passion for soccer through writing. In his book *22 People Chasing a Ball*, the former defender recounts the magic of the beautiful game.

Even though soccer was taken away from him in a fraction of a second, his love for the sport has remained undiminished.