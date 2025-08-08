  1. Residential Customers
At the age of 74 Former ÖFB president Leo Windtner passes away

SDA

8.8.2025 - 13:03

Leo Windtner (✝) in 2011 at the appointment of Marcel Koller as Austrian national team coach.
Leo Windtner (✝) in 2011 at the appointment of Marcel Koller as Austrian national team coach.
Picture: Keystone

Austrian football mourns the loss of its former association president Leo Windtner. The Upper Austrian passed away on Friday morning during a hike on the Naturfreundesteig on the Traunstein.

Keystone-SDA

08.08.2025, 13:03

08.08.2025, 13:15

This was confirmed by the chairman of the Gmunden mountain rescue service, Stefan Oberkalmsteiner, to the APA news agency. The Upper Austrian would have celebrated his 75th birthday on August 30th.

Windtner was President of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) from February 28, 2009 to October 17, 2021. His time in office included the appointment of Marcel Koller from Zurich as national team coach and the first qualification for a European Championship final round in 2016.

