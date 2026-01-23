Former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy sparked outrage with a racist remark ahead of the World Cup semifinal between Spain and France. His comments were met with strong condemnation in both France and Spain ahead of Tuesday's match.

Spain's former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy does not consider the players on France's national team to be French. The remark has sparked sharp criticism ahead of the World Cup semifinal between the two nations. (File photo)

The former politician from the conservative People's Party wrote in an article for "El Debate" that France has top-level talent. However, there are no French players on the soccer team.

“Mariano Rajoy’s remarks about the French national team are evidence of intolerable racism,” wrote Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, on X. “They also raise questions about the reprehensible climate that allows such filth to exist in the first place. Our players don’t need citizenship certificates from a former Spanish prime minister.”

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez told BFMTV: “This is absolutely unacceptable; it does not reflect French values at all.”

Spain's Prime Minister: May Racism Be Defeated

The current Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, shared a post on X that included numerous critical comments about Rajoy and wrote: “Some people still define belonging in terms of last names, place of birth, or skin color. Others among us define it through our deep connection to a country and our willingness to stand up for it. By playing soccer. By taking care of our elders. Or by starting businesses.”

Spain belongs to those who love it. “Not to those who disgrace it with xenophobic remarks. France, see you in the semifinals. May the best team win and racism lose.”

Most recently, Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla de Boccia made racist remarks toward French superstar Kylian Mbappé during the World Cup. France's soccer federation subsequently filed a complaint against the politician.