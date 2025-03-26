The big winner of the test match against Luxembourg is Miro Muheim. Coach Murat Yakin named the Hamburger SV defender "the best man of the match both defensively and offensively".

Keystone-SDA SDA

Even in training, it was clear that Muheim was enjoying himself and, above all, had the rhythm to play, continued Yakin. With the exception of one game, which he missed due to suspension, the defender has played all of HSV's league games over the full distance. The fact that this is only the second-highest division in Germany pales into insignificance. In addition, Hamburg are currently in first place and are - once again - a hot candidate for promotion. "Miro is a super asset for us," said Yakin. "He was able to make his mark everywhere on the pitch."

Praise that should go down like oil with Muheim. In any case, one day after his 27th birthday, he came into the interview zone of the St. Gallen stadium - his former home ground - with a broad smile. "It's an incredible feeling. I felt very comfortable and I think I was able to show some good actions."

A future regular?

Muheim set up the important opening goal in the 9th minute, and 20 minutes later he even scored the first goal in only his second international match. Or did he not? It was a lively back and forth. First Ruben Vargas was credited with the goal, then UEFA suddenly awarded the goal to Miro Muheim in the course of the second half. Muheim had deflected Vargas' shot slightly. So slightly, in fact, that he himself said he didn't believe the goal would be credited to him. In fact, Vargas was again credited with the goal that night. Affaire à suivre.

With or without the goal, it was a strong performance from the full-back. Muheim won almost all of his duels, was confident with his passing and created pace down the left flank. If Breel Embolo had finished a little more decisively in the 55th minute, Muheim would even have had another assist to his name.

Miro Muheim in a duel with Luxembourg's Marvin Martins. Keystone

After his debut in November against Spain (2:3), when he played in the left position in the back four, Muheim now showed that he can also shine in a 3-4-3. Yakin's enthusiasm suggests that Muheim will be making more appearances in the national team kit in the future.

More videos from this section