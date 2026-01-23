The home stadium of the San Francisco 49ers nearly became the scene of yet another upset. After Switzerland could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against Qatar in Santa Clara and the highly touted Turkish team’s elimination was sealed with a 0-1 loss to Paraguay, the favored Algerians also struggled against Jordan.

For a long time, Vladimir Petkovic’s team was playing catch-up after falling behind in the first half. It wasn’t until they stepped up their performance in the second half that the tide turned in favor of the “Desert Foxes.” The North Africans, who were overwhelmingly dominant after the break, scored twice off corner kicks—first Nadhir Benbouali (69th minute), then Amine Gouiri (82nd minute).

Algeria thus bounced back from its opening-match loss to world champion Argentina and, ahead of its final group stage match against Austria, still has a chance to reach the knockout stage of a World Cup for the second time since 2014. World Cup debutant Jordan, which impressed in the first half with straightforward, attacking play, has no chance of advancing to the round of 16 after suffering its second defeat.

Match Report and Standings:

Jordan – Algeria 1–2 (1–0)

Santa Clara. – 68,371 spectators. – Referee: Vincic (SLO). – Goals: 36. Nizar Al Rashdan (Mousa Al Tamari) 1–0. 69. Benbouali (Mahrez) 1–1. 82. Gouiri 1–2.

Jordan: Yazeed Abulaila; Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Al Arab, Husam Abu Dahab (91. Saleem Obaid); Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Mohannad Abu Taha (85. Mohammad Abu Hasheesh); Ali Olwan (92. Mohammad Abu Zraiq), Mahmoud Al Mardi (76. Odeh Fakhoury); Mousa Al Tamari (84. Ali Azaizeh).

Algeria: Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Aït-Nouri (85. Hadjam); Boudaoui (46. Benbouali), Zerrouki (46. Bentaleb); Mahrez (76. Hadj Moussa), Maza, Chaïbi; Gouiri (86. Belaïd).

Yellow cards: 44. Zerrouki. 64. Husam Abu Dahab.

1. Argentina 2/6 (5–0). 2. Austria 2/3 (3–3). 3. Algeria 2/3 (2–4). 4. Jordan 2/0 (2–5).