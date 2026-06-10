Roger Wehrli, the former defensive leader and captain of the national team, is still no pushover even at 70. The GC legend doesn’t plan to watch a single game during the first few weeks of the World Cup.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roger Wehrli as a soccer player? That was pure passion, total dedication, and plenty of success. blue News met the GC and national team legend at an all-star game in Valais.

Wehrli, now 70, isn’t exactly eager to play; his head still aches from a country concert the night before.

Despite his headache, he takes time for blue News and talks about the upcoming World Cup. Wehrli says: “I definitely won’t be watching a single match in the first few weeks.” Show more

Roger Wehrli as a soccer player? That was always pure passion, full commitment, and success. The man from Aargau won the Swiss championship four times with GC and also claimed the Cup title. He also won a championship title with FC Lucerne.

Just as the 68-time national team player performed on the field, so too was Wehrli off the sidelines: direct, straightforward, uncompromising. Wehrli says what he thinks. And he still does so today at 70.

GC and national team legends: Roger Wehrli (right) and his buddy Andy Egli. Mi.W.

blue News meets him at a Swiss national team legends match in Valais shortly before the World Cup. Wehrli hopes he won’t be called into action. His head hurts. “I was at a country concert yesterday; it went on a bit longer than expected,” he says with a smile.

Roger Wehrli, what comes to mind when you hear “1994 World Cup in the U.S.”?

Alain Sutter, who played wonderfully there. Even with a broken finger. And yes, Switzerland finally had a good team again that could compete at the World Cup.

You had already ended your national team career by then. You traveled to America as a fan. Were you there with your family?

No, I was working for Lotto at the time. We supplied the Swiss national team with equipment. And because I had the highest sales in the field sales team back then, I was allowed to go to the World Cup for two weeks as a reward.

You knew all the players well—Andy Egli is even a good friend of yours. Did you come and go as you pleased at the national team hotel?

No, not a chance. Not at all. They were completely off-limits. I spoke briefly with Andy on the phone once, but other than that I had no contact. But I had my fun.

Now there’s another World Cup in America—what do you think the Swiss national team is capable of?

They’ll make it to the quarterfinals, I’m sure of that.

Where will you watch the games?

Definitely on TV. But I definitely won’t watch a single game for the first three weeks. The group stage is just a pickup tournament. I’ll only start tuning in once the knockout stage begins.

So 48 teams is too many for you?

It’s “total crap,” I have to say. Sorry, but I just don’t get it.

By the way: Wehrli can’t avoid a brief appearance. His teammates aren’t going along with that. After all, Christophe Bonvin, Ernie Maissen, Andy Egli & Co. don’t want to play the whole tournament either. The vast majority of his teammates also think 48 World Cup teams are too many, by the way.

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