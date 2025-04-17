François Moubandje played for FC Sion at the end of his career. Keystone

Former Swiss international François Moubandje is ending his career as a professional footballer. The 34-year-old announced his retirement via social media.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"I have doubted, won and lost. But I never stopped fighting for the jersey and for honor," wrote Moubandje. The full-back made his way to Toulouse via Meyrin and Servette, where he experienced the most successful phase of his career from 2013 to 2019. This was followed by spells in Croatia and Turkey before he moved to FC Sion in 2022, where he did not receive a new contract last year.

Moubandje played 21 games for the Swiss national team. He was part of the squad for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, but did not feature at either major tournament.