  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

New coaching job for Italian Former world champion Fabio Cannavaro takes over Uzbekistan

SDA

6.10.2025 - 16:48

Fabio Cannavaro at his first media conference as national coach of Uzbekistan
Fabio Cannavaro at his first media conference as national coach of Uzbekistan
Keystone

Fabio Cannavaro is to get Uzbekistan's national team in shape for the World Cup. The Italian world champion and 2006 World Cup winner will take over as national team coach with immediate effect.

Keystone-SDA

06.10.2025, 16:48

06.10.2025, 17:27

This was announced by the Uzbekistan Football Association on Monday.

Cannavaro succeeds Timur Kapadze, under whom the Central Asians qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time in June. Cannavaro was head coach of Dinamo Zagreb until April, but the 52-year-old former defender only worked for Croatia's top club for just under four months.

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico. For the first time, 48 teams will take part.

More from the department

National team. National team faces week of confirmation

National teamNational team faces week of confirmation

Shooting star Marc Giger.

Shooting star Marc Giger"My national team goals? To win, play well and maybe score"

"Timing is crucial"Nati boss Tami on dealing with dual nationals, the absence of Okafor and World Cup chances