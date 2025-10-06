Fabio Cannavaro at his first media conference as national coach of Uzbekistan Keystone

Fabio Cannavaro is to get Uzbekistan's national team in shape for the World Cup. The Italian world champion and 2006 World Cup winner will take over as national team coach with immediate effect.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by the Uzbekistan Football Association on Monday.

Cannavaro succeeds Timur Kapadze, under whom the Central Asians qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time in June. Cannavaro was head coach of Dinamo Zagreb until April, but the 52-year-old former defender only worked for Croatia's top club for just under four months.

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico. For the first time, 48 teams will take part.