Alexander Gerndt moved from YB to Lugano in 2017 Keystone

Former Young Boys striker Alexander Gerndt has suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident on the Monte-Ceneri road. FC Lugano, where the 38-year-old Swede currently plays for the U21 team, announced that his condition is stable.

Gerndt, who was known for his performances on the pitch in the past, is now part of the Ticino club's youth team. However, the accident has resulted in "quite serious" injuries, as the club explained in a statement.

Despite the severity of the injuries, Gerndt's health remains stable, which is positive news for his family and the club. FC Lugano has not released any further details on the circumstances of the accident.

