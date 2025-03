The Wankdorf Stadium in Bern. Picture: Keystone

Former YB junior Yvann Martins died in a fatal accident at the weekend. As confirmed by his club UD Oliveirense, the 19-year-old Portuguese player died after a car accident.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Martins had played for Young Boys at U17 and U19 level before moving to the Portuguese second division club's U19s last summer.