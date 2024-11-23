Xamax take the lead against Thun in the 88th minute thanks to Shkelqim Demhasaj's acclaimed goal, but concede two more goals shortly afterwards and lose the game. Thun's equalizer causes outrage among the Neuchâtel players.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xamax lose 3-2 against Thun after a crazy final phase.

Above all, the equalizer to make it 2:2 from FC Thun in the 89th minute is a talking point. Was the goal preceded by a foul? The referee whistled for a foul when the ball crossed the line, but the goal still counted.

For Xamax player Demhasaj, it's clear: "If you blow the whistle, it's a foul." According to refereeing expert Bruno Grossen, however, the referee's decision was "technically correct". Show more

The game between Xamax and Thun goes wild in the closing stages. First, the team from Neuchâtel scored in the 88th minute to make it 2:1, before Thun equalized shortly afterwards and wrapped up the win before the final whistle.

Thun's equalizer in particular was a talking point. The ball crosses the goal line and at the same time the referee whistles for a foul. The goal counts anyway. Shkelqim Demhasaj shows a lack of understanding after the game: "I don't know what the referee is doing at 2:2. I can't understand it." For the Xamax goalscorer, it is clear that the referee interrupted the game before the ball crossed the goal line to equalize. "If you blow the whistle, it's a foul," says Demhasaj. "All the players stop playing, even the goalie has stopped. And the goal counts. That's absolute cheek."

Refereeing expert Bruno Grossen told blue Sport: "The referee was lucky. He actually wanted to whistle a foul for Thun. But his whistle comes when the ball is already in the goal. You can clearly hear and see that on TV. That's why he can decide on advantage or goal - and that's technically correct."

Uli Forte: "Were convinced that he whistled for us"

For Xamax coach Uli Forte, it was a wrong decision. "Our players stopped playing because they heard the whistle. (...) We were convinced that he whistled for us," Forte told blue Sport. Apparently, the referee himself also admits the mistake. "He admitted that he blew the wrong whistle. In the dressing room, he said: 'Yes, I messed up'." Forte could not blame his team. "We played very well. Unfortunately, we came away empty-handed today, which hurts."

Carlos Varela: "Goal must be disallowed, no discussion"

blue Sport expert Carlos Varela understands Neuchâtel's frustration. For him, there are no two opinions about the 2:2: "If the referee whistles, it's a foul. Then the goal must be disallowed. There's no discussion."

