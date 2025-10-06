FC Winterthur conceded four goals within 13 minutes while leading 2-0 against Lugano on Sunday afternoon. Even coach Uli Forte could not explain this blackout after the game.

Andreas Lunghi

Until the 57th minute, it looked as if FCW could celebrate their long-awaited first win of the season at the Schützenwiese. The team from Winterthur led 2-0 and seemed to have everything under control against the Bianconeri. But then the lights went out.

Uran Bislimi scored the equalizer for the Luganesi - from then on, the game tipped in the Ticino side's favour. Three more goals followed in the next 13 minutes. Winterthur is completely exhausted and concedes its sixth defeat in eight games.

"It's madness", said a baffled Uli Forte to blue Sport after the final whistle. His team had everything under control and then the 2:1 came out of nowhere. "Then we suddenly lost our bearings."

"In six minutes we open the door for these three goals. It's madness, it's brutal." It happened in a similar way to the game against Servette a week earlier, when Winterthur conceded three goals within twelve minutes.

"It's a question of concentration"

The 51-year-old can't explain these blackouts: "It's as if it was a shock. Goals happen. There are always goals in football, that's why we like it so much. But then you have to carry on as normal. Somehow we don't manage that."

It's not down to the quality of his team, for him it's more a question of concentration: "Defending away is one of the easiest things in football. But you have to do it consistently and not open doors and gates - that's exactly what we do to some extent."

With just two points from eight games, the situation in the basement of the table is becoming increasingly serious for FC Winterthur. For the Winti coach, it was clear from the start that they would only work to stay in the league. He and his team will also have to work on this during the national team break before they continue against the champions in Basel on October 18.

