Uli Forte starts his tenure at FC Winterthur with a 3:1 victory in a test match against FC Vaduz. After the final whistle, the new coach is satisfied, but at the same time raises a warning finger.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Winterthur beat FC Vaduz 3:1 in the first test match of the new year, giving new coach Uli Forte a successful debut.

In an interview with blue Sport, Forte talks about the first two weeks with his new charges and clarifies what still needs to be worked on before the Super League restart. Show more

On Christmas Eve, FC Winterthur introduced Uli Forte as its new head coach and beacon of hope in the fight against relegation from the Super League. Two weeks later, the 50-year-old is on the touchline for the first time - and celebrates a successful debut with a 3:1 victory in a test match against FC Vaduz.

In an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle, Forte expressed his satisfaction with his charges' performance: "They worked hard. We've practically only had double sessions since we started on January 2. It was important that we didn't pick up any injuries now. That's the case - as far as I know so far."

Fine-tuning the finishing touches

In terms of play, not everything against Vaduz is going the way the new boss on the touchline wants it to. "But that's normal and we still have a few days to go, even though it's an ultra-short preparation period," says Forte. "We're on the right track. Now we still need the finishing touches, that's still to come."

Forte has nothing to criticize about his team's attitude, although he emphasizes: "The attitude has to be right, that's the basis. If we have to discuss this, then we have a problem. But they are good boys, good characters."

On Saturday, the Winterthur team will have another opportunity to fine-tune their game in the test against Lucerne. "Then it's already championship week. That happens extremely quickly," says Forte, who will face champions YB away from home on January 18 for the first competitive match.

