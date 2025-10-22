Patrick Rahmen is back as coach of FC Winterthur Keystone

FC Winterthur has found the successor to Uli Forte, who was released on Monday. Patrick Rahmen, an old acquaintance, will be the new coach of the Super League's bottom club, the club has announced.

Rahmen coached FCW in the 2023/2024 season and sensationally led the team to 6th place. Not only in terms of results, but also in terms of play, the underdogs impressed in that season under the 56-year-old Basel native, who attracted the attention of Young Boys. The following season, Rahmen had to resign after just a few weeks and a disastrous start to the season.

Since then, Rahmen, who has also coached FC Basel, Aarau and the Swiss U21 national team, has been without a coaching position. A lot of work now awaits him in Winterthur. After nine games, the Zurich side have just two points and a goal difference of 10:28. They are six points behind penultimate-placed Servette.

Rahmen, who has signed a contract valid until the summer of 2027, will make his first appearance after his return to Winterthur on Saturday in the championship at home against Luzern.