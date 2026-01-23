Forward Andrin Hunziker is transferring from FC Basel to St. Gallen. According to the St. Gallen club, the former Swiss youth international has signed a four-year contract.

Looking forward to cheering for FC St. Gallen in the future: Andrin Hunziker

The 23-year-old from Basel never really managed to establish himself at FCB. In recent years, he was repeatedly loaned out—to Aarau in the Challenge League, to Karlsruher SC in the 2. Bundesliga, and last season to Winterthur. There, he scored 11 goals in 36 games.

The clubs have not disclosed any details regarding the transfer terms.