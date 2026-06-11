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Which position suits him best? “Striker!” – Zakaria draws laughter at the press conference

Sandro Zappella

11.6.2026

The Swiss national team is preparing for the World Cup in San Diego. On Thursday, Denis Zakaria also spoke at the press conference about his still somewhat uncertain position on the national team.

11.06.2026, 18:10

11.06.2026, 18:47

The spots in the Swiss national team’s central midfield are filled, with Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler established as a dynamic duo. But Monaco captain Denis Zakaria is actually too good not to play. So Murat Yakin has been experimenting with the 29-year-old lately, deploying him as a center back in a three-man defense or as a right back in a back four.

At this point, it’s more likely that Zakaria will get playing time in the national team’s defense than in his usual midfield position. “I play wherever the coach puts me and I’m there for the team. We’ll see what the coach has in mind,” he says.

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When asked which position he prefers to play, Zakaria laughs: “Striker!” He says he’s flexible and can play in many positions. “I’m a team player and fully dedicated to the team. The most important thing is that the team succeeds.”

Zakaria brushes off a question about the supposed side stories surrounding the national team in recent days—such as Granit Xhaka’s “Larifari” accusation, the double eagle, or Breel Embolo’s entry issues: “There’s no unrest. We’re very focused, we want to play a great tournament, and we’re all ready for it.” Zakaria’s good humor doesn’t waver even when asked if he has enough clothes to last until the final on July 19. “No, but my brother could bring me a few more things to the U.S.”

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