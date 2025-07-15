How Géraldine Reuteler towers above everyone at this European Championship - Gallery The fans praise Géraldine Reuteler Image: Keystone Géraldine Reuteler celebrates her goal against Iceland Image: Keystone Géraldine Reuteler signs autographs after the win against Iceland Image: Keystone Géraldine Reuteler celebrates the win against Iceland with Iman Beney and Viola Calligaris Image: Keystone Love for the fans: Reuteler forms a heart with her hands after putting Switzerland ahead against Iceland Image: Keystone How Géraldine Reuteler towers above everyone at this European Championship - Gallery The fans praise Géraldine Reuteler Image: Keystone Géraldine Reuteler celebrates her goal against Iceland Image: Keystone Géraldine Reuteler signs autographs after the win against Iceland Image: Keystone Géraldine Reuteler celebrates the win against Iceland with Iman Beney and Viola Calligaris Image: Keystone Love for the fans: Reuteler forms a heart with her hands after putting Switzerland ahead against Iceland Image: Keystone

Géraldine Reuteler is the outstanding player in the Swiss team so far at these European Championships. The player from Nidwalden has won the best player award in every game.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Géraldine Reuteler has been named best player of the match in all three of the national team's European Championship games so far - even after Switzerland's opening defeat to Norway.

No other player at this tournament has won three of these trophies after the group stage. Sweden's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, France's Delphine Cascarino and Spain's Alexia Putellas were each honored twice.

National coach Pia Sundhage explains why players like Reuteler are so valuable to a team. Show more

Géraldine Reuteler has to keep her emotions in check for a moment. Before that, she let out cries of joy and threw her arms around the necks of every team-mate she met on the pitch.

It was late on Thursday evening when the emotions in the vast arena of the Geneva stadium suddenly erupted. People in the stands are in each other's arms, the Swiss players are jumping on the pitch. A red and white crowd forms around Riola Xhemaili, the heroine of the evening, whose goal against Finland in the 92nd minute ensured that the Swiss national team's home European Championship adventure continues.

Géraldine Reuteler also hugs her team-mate, who managed to make Reuteler's failed shot look like a perfect assist. But just for a moment, the 26-year-old has to switch from celebration mode back to professional, reserved joy.

Reuteler places herself in front of a wall of sponsors and accepts a blue trophy with a small golden ball at the top. Reuteler holds it with both hands and smiles into the camera. It looks routine. And indeed, the player from Nidwalden has developed a certain routine when it comes to accepting the award for best player in a match.

More trophies than Putellas

After all three of Switzerland's European Championship matches, Reuteler's name echoes through the stadiums' sound systems after the final whistle. So even after the opening defeat against Norway (1:2), the jury rated no player's performance more highly than that of the player from central Switzerland. At the time, the trophy had the air of a consolation prize, as Reuteler missed an excellent chance to equalize in the final minutes in Basel's St. Jakob-Park and fired the ball over the Norwegian goal.

In the seminal match against Iceland (2:0), however, it was Reuteler who made the deep run in the 76th minute and scored the redemptive 1:0 in cold blood. And against the Finns she was, as always, a constant driving force, obviously succeeding even when she thought she was failing.

Even if such awards always involve a certain amount of subjectivity, they are proof of how strongly Switzerland's No. 6 has performed at this European Championship so far - and how big a part she has played in the SFA team being able to play in a European Championship quarter-final against Spain on Friday for the first time in their history.

No other player at this tournament will have three of these trophies, sponsored by a credit card company, in her display case at home after the group stage. Sweden's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, France's Delphine Cascarino and Spain's Alexia Putellas were each honored twice. The fact that Putellas, a two-time world player, is included in this list is a further indication of the level of football that Reuteler has reached.

Vallotto's wish

The player from Nidwalden has now been playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga for seven years. With twelve goals and seven assists last season, Reuteler was one of the most prolific attacking players in the entire league, so there has long been talk of where the next step in her career could take her.

When Smilla Vallotto was asked about her team-mate after the win against Iceland, she said: "I hope 'Geri' buys a big club this summer." In Germany, only Bayern Munich would be an option, otherwise Reuteler would have to move to England, France or Spain.

As much as the player from Nidwalden now shines at club level, she has long been overshadowed by others in the national team. Reuteler is not a mouthpiece like captain Lia Wälti, she is not a powerful attacking player like record player Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic - and she does not present herself on social media as strongly as Alisha Lehmann. She is inconspicuously world class.

National coach Pia Sundhage says that players like Reuteler are worth their weight in gold for a team. Not only because of her outstanding footballing qualities, but above all because of her great flexibility. While Reuteler is mainly used as a striker at her club, she usually plays in midfield for Switzerland. Or, as against Norway, she starts up front and then moves one row back as the game progresses.

Sundhage says she has often spoken to Reuteler about her position, but the player doesn't prefer one or the other, she prefers to say: 'I just play'. "And that's the best answer a coach could wish for." This easy-going approach is also reflected in the fact that the 26-year-old is currently playing in her fourth major tournament with Switzerland. And with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (2017), Nils Nielsen (2022) and Inka Grings (2023), Reuteler was part of the national team's backbone, just as she is now under Sundhage.

Immortalizing the family

Lia Wälti has known Reuteler for a long time. So the 32-year-old is not surprised at how her teammate has developed. "It was clear to me from the start that 'Geri' would have a great career," says Wälti. Because Reuteler has an excellent understanding of the game, is a goal-scorer and also works well defensively. "She's a complete player and one of the most important players in our team."

The little girl who played football with her four brothers in the garden at home, joined FC Stans at the age of seven and made her debut in the top Swiss league at FC Lucerne at the age of 15, has become one of the best Swiss footballers ever, who has not let a cruciate ligament rupture in March 2021 deter her from her path. Reuteler, who was originally sent to ballet lessons by her mother, has now made 80 appearances for Switzerland.

The Nidwalden native is not a woman of big words. She is a down-to-earth family person who has immortalized her closest relatives and friends in the form of over 20 tattoos on her body. She does not seek attention.

In this respect, she is not entirely comfortable sitting on a podium with this blue trophy and having to tell a multitude of microphones and cameras how she has once again managed to put in an outstanding performance on the pitch. "I just do my best," she says, for example. "And if it helps the team and we win, I'm happy."

If Géraldine Reuteler is able to accept her fourth "Best Player" award late on Friday evening in Bern, there is a good chance that she will have to rein in her emotions again for a very short time. And she sensationally led Switzerland to the European Championship semi-finals.

