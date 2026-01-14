Sadio Mané meets his former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah. Imago

The Africa Cup is entering its decisive phase: two semi-finals are about to take place that tell of historic rivalries, modern ambitions and the deep soul of African football.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Africa Cup enters its decisive phase, with two semi-finals that represent the best of African football in terms of history, quality and identity.

Egypt v Senegal rekindles a modern rivalry between tradition, continuity and new protagonists, while Nigeria v Morocco pits power, talent and ambition - driven by the home turf factor - against each other.

Four national teams with different paths and styles of play will battle it out for a place in the final, underlining the maturity and appeal of a tournament that is increasingly taking center stage on the global football stage. Show more

The Africa Cup reaches its most worthy stage - with two semi-finals that tell of history, pride and the continent's footballing identity.

Encounters that are far more than mere matches: They are chapters of deep rivalries and national ambitions that transcend mere sporting results.

Mohamed Salah wants to win his first African Cup of Nations. Imago

Egypt - Senegal, a rivalry that won't go away

When Egypt and Senegal meet, the memory of the 2021 CAN final is omnipresent. For the Pharaohs, record winners of the tournament, this semi-final has the character of revenge - not only because of the defeat on penalties in Cameroon at the time, but also because of the subsequent disappointment in the World Cup play-offs. Back then, they were beaten by the Lions of Teranga for the last available place at the 2022 World Cup.

Egypt's path

Egypt go into this game with remarkable continuity: much of the team that faced Senegal in 2022 has remained together.

In that tournament, the Pharaohs reached the semi-finals thanks to narrow victories over Zimbabwe and South Africa in their first two matches, before settling for a goalless 0-0 draw against Angola in their final group game.

In the knockout stage, the North Africans beat a tough Benin after extra time before knocking out reigning champions and one of the giants of African football, Côte d'Ivoire, with a 3-2 win.

Omar Marmoush is in top form. Senegal have been warned. Imago

The path of Senegal

The Lions of Teranga dominated the group stage: a clear 3-0 win over Botswana was followed by a draw against Congo, before another emphatic 3-0 win over Benin. They then showed character and maturity in the knockout phase, turning the game around against Sudan in the round of 16 and winning 3:1. In the quarter-finals, they narrowly beat Mali in a duel that was tactical and less about spectacle.

This route enabled Senegal to extend their unbeaten run at the Africa Cup to sixteen matches. From a statistical point of view, the elimination against Côte d'Ivoire in the last edition of the tournament also counts as a draw, as it only came about in a penalty shoot-out. A figure that underlines the stability and consistency of a national team that has long since established itself at the top of African football.

Ibrahim Mbaye, the young diamond of the Lions of Teranga. Keystone

Not just Mané against Salah

The duel inevitably brings to mind the legendary clash between former Liverpool team-mates Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah - a symbol of a rivalry that shaped an entire era.

Today, however, the spotlight is on Omar Marmoush on the Egyptian side, who shone with strong performances in the quarter-final against the Elephants.

Senegal, for their part, can count on an extremely competitive team, possibly the most complete in their history. A squad that combines experience and talent, with established leaders like captain Kalidou Koulibaly and young hopefuls like 17-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye of PSG, who in recent days has become the youngest scorer at the Africa Cup this century.

Egypt's defensive stability is a certainty, as is their ability to manage a lead. However, much will depend on the attacking penetration of Salah, Marmoush and Ashour.

Under new coach Pape Thiaw, however, Senegal present an even more complete football - an approach that brings out the individual qualities of each player and has also molded the Lions of Teranga into a mentally stable team.

All signs point to an intense and evenly-matched clash in what has become a true modern classic of African football.

The second semi-final: Nigeria v Morocco

Nigeria v Morocco is a semi-final of the highest order - one that lives up to the Africa Cup's finest moment in every way. The Super Eagles face hosts Morocco, a team considered by many to be the most complete side at this tournament. It is a clash of two different but equally ambitious visions of modern African football going head-to-head.

Ibrahim Diaz has repeatedly been decisive for his Moroccan side. Imago

A demonstration of strength

Nigeria impressed in the quarter-finals with a commanding display against previously unbeaten Algeria. The dominance was so overwhelming that even the opposing coach - former Swiss national team coach Vladimir Petkovic - did not hesitate to acknowledge Nigeria's superiority.

Éric Chelle's team controlled the game from the first to the last minute and did not concede a single goal for over 80 minutes. They relied on a highly dangerous attack with Lookman, Akor Adams and Osimhen, but also found their decisive solutions on the wings, where the full-backs repeatedly made important contributions.

Victor Osimhen drove his team to a veritable goal frenzy (3). Imago

Between talent and pressure

However, Morocco represent a major hurdle, buoyed by the support of their own fans. The Lions of the Atlas have already shown that they can neutralize top-class attacks - as in the 2-0 win against Cameroon - and they can count on Brahim Díaz, who is in impressive form, has scored five goals in a row and has already secured himself a place in Africa Cup history.

The absence of Nigerian captain Wilfred Ndidi could open up interesting spaces, even if his deputy Raphael Onyedika offers reliable alternatives.

In an environment full of expectation and passion, everything points to an intense and evenly matched semi-final - one that will do justice to the big nights of African football in every respect.

Two matches not to be missed

However these semi-finals end: They are an expression of an African football that is increasingly mature, deep and proud.

Egypt, record winners with seven Africa Cup titles, are dreaming of returning to the throne and finally giving Mohamed Salah the trophy he still lacks in his career.

Senegal bring the stability and maturity of a national team that has learned to win and is capable of combining continuity, mental strength and a new wealth of technical solutions.

Nigeria and Morocco, on the other hand, with their strength, talent and popularity, are pursuing a dream that tells of the present and the future in equal measure. Four nations, four different identities and a common language: that of African football, which inspires, unites and continues to grow before the eyes of the world.

