José Mourinho must serve four match bans Keystone

The Turkish Football Association has suspended Fenerbahce coach José Mourinho for four matches. The Portuguese is being prosecuted for derogatory and insulting comments and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Mourinho must also pay a fine of around 42,000 euros. After the derby against Galatasaray (0:0) on Monday, Mourinho had said at the press conference that the people on the opposing bench had jumped around "like monkeys" after a controversial situation.

Mourinho's statement was embedded in a general criticism of the performance of Turkish referees, whose conduct he has been questioning for some time. As a result, Slavko Vincic from Slovenia refereed the most recent Istanbul city derby.