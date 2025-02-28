  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Insulting remarks Four-match ban against Fenerbahce coach Mourinho

SDA

28.2.2025 - 10:04

José Mourinho must serve four match bans
José Mourinho must serve four match bans
Keystone

The Turkish Football Association has suspended Fenerbahce coach José Mourinho for four matches. The Portuguese is being prosecuted for derogatory and insulting comments and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Keystone-SDA

28.02.2025, 10:04

28.02.2025, 10:53

Mourinho must also pay a fine of around 42,000 euros. After the derby against Galatasaray (0:0) on Monday, Mourinho had said at the press conference that the people on the opposing bench had jumped around "like monkeys" after a controversial situation.

Mourinho's statement was embedded in a general criticism of the performance of Turkish referees, whose conduct he has been questioning for some time. As a result, Slavko Vincic from Slovenia refereed the most recent Istanbul city derby.

Ex-Gala striker stands by Fener coach. Drogba defends Mourinho:

Ex-Gala striker stands by Fener coachDrogba defends Mourinho: "How can my father be a racist?"

"The most gifted populist in world football"The deep fall of José Mourinho

More from the department

Change

Change "close to completion"FC Basel confirmed: Callà becomes assistant to national team coach Murat Yakin

Experienced player only a reserve. Müller wanted to leave Bayern under Kovac - is a similar scenario looming for Kompany?

Experienced player only a reserveMüller wanted to leave Bayern under Kovac - is a similar scenario looming for Kompany?

FCZ president takes a stand. Canepa on the Mendy debate:

FCZ president takes a standCanepa on the Mendy debate: "The wording was certainly unfortunate"

Warning after cup thriller. YB captain Benito:

Warning after cup thrillerYB captain Benito: "The red card was certainly a gamechanger"

Huge FCZ frustration. Moniz:

Huge FCZ frustrationMoniz: "He slips and falls over his own legs - it's not a foul"