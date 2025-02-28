The Turkish Football Association has suspended Fenerbahce coach José Mourinho for four matches. The Portuguese is being prosecuted for derogatory and insulting comments and unsportsmanlike conduct.
Mourinho must also pay a fine of around 42,000 euros. After the derby against Galatasaray (0:0) on Monday, Mourinho had said at the press conference that the people on the opposing bench had jumped around "like monkeys" after a controversial situation.
Mourinho's statement was embedded in a general criticism of the performance of Turkish referees, whose conduct he has been questioning for some time. As a result, Slavko Vincic from Slovenia refereed the most recent Istanbul city derby.