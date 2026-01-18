  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Four Swiss players, four goals and one point each in Augsburg

SDA

18.1.2026 - 19:59

Fabian Rieder is still waiting for his first win in 2026
Fabian Rieder is still waiting for his first win in 2026
Keystone

For Rieder and Zesiger, the wait for their first win of the new year continues. The two Swiss players only managed a 2-2 draw at home to Freiburg in the 18th Bundesliga round after leading 2-0.

Keystone-SDA

18.01.2026, 19:59

18.01.2026, 20:11

On Thursday, a goal in stoppage time against ten players from Union Berlin cost Augsburg two points. This time, the relegation-threatened team were unable to hold on to a 2-0 lead they had taken shortly after the break. After goals from Alexis Claude-Maurice (47') and Elvis Rexhbecaj (49'), Freiburg responded with a brace from Yuito Suzuki (60') and Igor Matanovic (62').

Augsburg had two Swiss players in action on both sides. In addition to Rieder, who was substituted a quarter of an hour before the end, and Zesiger, who came on after just over an hour, Freiburg's Bruno Ogbus and Johan Manzambi were also called upon.

The two Freiburg players earned high marks. For Ogbus, it was his second 90-minute outing as a central defender after he had been out of the Bundesliga for 16 months earlier in the week due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

