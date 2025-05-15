Mattia Croci-Torti fights with FC Lugano in Geneva to stay in contention. Keystone

The third installment of the 36th round of the Super League on Thursday is all about the battle for the European Cup places behind champions Basel.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday, YB will host FC Luzern and Lugano will face Servette in Geneva (blue Sport will broadcast the matches live ). The four teams are fighting for the Europa Cup tickets.

Things have not gone according to plan for the four teams recently.

Servette want to maintain their valuable 2nd place against Lugano, while YB want to keep their chances of qualifying for the Champions League intact with a win against Luzern. However, all four teams have not been performing to their liking of late.

FC Lugano, in particular, were far from the form that had put them in pole position in the championship race, which has since been decided in favor of FC Basel, until February. The Ticino side, who will be without Renato Steffen among others on Thursday, have picked up just ten points from their last eleven games. The seven defeats are the worst record of any Super League club in this period. Coach Mattia Croci-Torti's team lost 5-2 at home to FC Basel last weekend despite being outnumbered for an hour.

But Servette have also only won twice in the last eight rounds and must consolidate their position if they are to remain in second place. If Geneva remain without a win again, Young Boys can take over 2nd place with a home win against Luzern.

Lucerne can go to YB with a good feeling insofar as the central Swiss won the last duel in April 5-0 and their opponents have also stagnated again after their comeback. However, the Bernese side had previously endured a run of 19 games without a win and coach Mario Frick's team had only won one of their last six Super League matches.