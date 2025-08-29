Bern's Young Boys will face very similar opponents to FC Basel in the Europa League. KEYSTONE

Curious draw in the Europa League: Basel and YB will face the same opponents four times in the league phase. The Swiss teams both play against Aston Villa, Lyon, FCSB and Stuttgart.

In the league phase of the Europa League, FC Basel will welcome two attractive opponents to St. Jakob Park: VfB Stuttgart and Aston Villa. The Swiss champions were also drawn against SC Freiburg, Olympique Lyon, Salzburg, Viktoria Pilsen, Steaua Bucharest and KRC Genk in Monaco on Friday.

As in the previous year, Young Boys will also face Aston Villa and Stuttgart. Bern's other opponents are Lille, also Olympique Lyon and Steaua Bucharest, PAOK Saloniki, Ludogorez Rasgrad and Panathinaikos Athens.

The first round will take place on September 24/25. UEFA will announce the exact schedule by Sunday evening at the latest.

Europa League

The Young Boys' opponents Lille (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Lyon (H)

PAOK (A)

Ludogorets (H)

FCSB (A)

Panathinaikos (H)

Stuttgart (A) Show more

FC Basel's opponents Aston Villa (H)

Salzburg (A)

Viktoria Pilsen (H)

Lyon (A)

FCSB (H)

Freiburg (A)

Stuttgart (H)

Genk (A) Show more

Conference League

Lausanne-Sport can look forward to an attractive home match against AC Fiorentina in the Conference League. The other opponents are Lech Poznan, Omonia Nicosia, Koupion PS (Finland), Breidablik (Iceland) and Hamrun Spartans (Malta).

The league phase of the Conference League begins on October 2. UEFA will announce the exact schedule by Sunday evening at the latest.

Lausanne-Sport's opponents Fiorentina (H)

Lech Poznan (A)

Omonia Nicosia (H)

Kuopion PS (A)

Breidablik (H)

Hamrun Spartans (A) Show more

