Gianni Infantino awards Imago

One tournament, five matches, four trophies: the Intercontinental Cup produces many winners. However, some might argue that this format makes it almost more difficult to come away empty-handed at the end.

Patrick Lämmle

Not so long ago, Gianni Infantino presented US President Donald Trump with a peace prize as part of the World Cup draw, causing irritation in many places, to say the least.

However, FIFA is simply in a giving mood, which is now evident again at the Intercontinental Cup. No fewer than four trophies will be awarded at the five-match tournament. Confetti rain included.

And yet the Club World Cup with 32 teams, newly created by FIFA, had only just taken place in the summer. Chelsea won the tournament and can call themselves Club World Champions. However, the English have no say in the Intercontinental Cup. This is because only the winners of the continental competitions take part.

In other words: PSG will represent Europe as winners of the Champions League. And PSG are in the final, which takes place on Wednesday. There, the Parisians will face Flamengo, who have already won two games and two trophies in the Intercontinental Cup. To understand this, you first need to know the mode.

How to win a trophy

The champions of the African, Asian and Pacific confederations opened the tournament back in September, competing for the FIFA Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup. This trophy was won by Pyramids FC. The African representative prevailed against Auckland City and then also against Al Ahli FC, who were seeded for the final. The first trophy has been awarded.

The Pyramids will celebrate winning the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup in September. Imago

The second trophy was contested on December 10. In the Derby of the Americas, Flamengo from South America prevailed against Cruz Azul from Mexico.

Flamengo celebrate after their triumph against Cruz Azul. Keystone

The third trophy went to the winner of the duel between the two winners of the previous mini-tournaments. In the so-called Challenger Cup, Flamengo from Brazil prevailed against the Pyramids from Cairo (Egypt) on December 13.

Flamengo beat the Pyramids in the Challenger Cup. Keystone

The ultimate final

Flamengo could now win their third title in seven days on December 17. To do so, however, they will have to beat PSG.

To make sure football fans don't get bored between all the finals, FIFA has even more prizes to award on Tuesday evening. Among others, the world male and female footballer will be crowned.

