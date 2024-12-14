Dusan Vlahovic prevented Juventus from losing with his penalty Keystone

A few days after beating Manchester City in the Champions League, Juventus Turin only drew 2-2 at home to Venezia in Serie A and continued to lose ground on the top teams.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Juventus Turin remained winless for the fourth time in a row. At least coach Thiago Motta's team prevented a possible defeat late on thanks to a penalty converted by Dusan Vlahovic. Prior to that, the promoted side Venezia had turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win in the second half through Iceland's Mikael Ellertsson and Indonesia's Jay Idzes.

Because leaders Atalanta Bergamo (1-0 at Cagliari) and their closest rivals Napoli (3-1 at Udine) won, Juventus' lead over these two teams grew to nine and seven points respectively.