  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Italy Fourth draw in a row for Juventus Turin

SDA

14.12.2024 - 22:58

Dusan Vlahovic prevented Juventus from losing with his penalty
Dusan Vlahovic prevented Juventus from losing with his penalty
Keystone

A few days after beating Manchester City in the Champions League, Juventus Turin only drew 2-2 at home to Venezia in Serie A and continued to lose ground on the top teams.

Keystone-SDA

14.12.2024, 22:58

Juventus Turin remained winless for the fourth time in a row. At least coach Thiago Motta's team prevented a possible defeat late on thanks to a penalty converted by Dusan Vlahovic. Prior to that, the promoted side Venezia had turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win in the second half through Iceland's Mikael Ellertsson and Indonesia's Jay Idzes.

Because leaders Atalanta Bergamo (1-0 at Cagliari) and their closest rivals Napoli (3-1 at Udine) won, Juventus' lead over these two teams grew to nine and seven points respectively.

More from the section

Basel - GC 0:1. Disappointing end to the year for FC Basel

Basel - GC 0:1Disappointing end to the year for FC Basel

First win for Hoppers coach Oral. Basel lose to GC and miss out on top spot in the table

First win for Hoppers coach OralBasel lose to GC and miss out on top spot in the table

Intercontinental Cup. Koller's Al Ahly miss out on clash with Real Madrid

Intercontinental CupKoller's Al Ahly miss out on clash with Real Madrid