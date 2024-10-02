Coach Patrick Rahmen still can't get Young Boys out of their slump Keystone

Even in the Champions League, YB cannot find a way out of their slump. Coach Patrick Rahmen sees a dominant opponent in the 5-0 defeat in Barcelona, but also a lot of will in his own ranks.

At the press conference after the game, Rahmen said that he wanted to say up front that Barcelona dominated and therefore deserved to win. A fact that is underpinned by the statistics: 616 completed passes were counted for Barcelona, 241 for the visitors from Bern. At times, the game took place exclusively in one half.

That was to be expected. After losing their opening game against Monaco (1:2), Barcelona could not afford to slip up against an opponent like YB - especially not in their own stadium, which was packed with around 45,000 fans. Rahmen had set his players up accordingly defensively. "We had to stand deep and keep the spaces tight," explained the 55-year-old. And this was successful at times.

That's why Rahmen was annoyed about how the goals conceded came about. Barça's top players only had to show their class when they conceded the first goal, followed by three goals from set-pieces and an own goal. "We're not playing well, we can't let that happen," said the YB coach, who was also a little disappointed with his own chances. These were not numerous, but they were high-caliber. Ebrima Colley missed from the best position and Joël Monteiro's shot landed on the edge of the goal.

These were signs of life in attack, which YB desperately need in their current state. After just one win from the first eight rounds of the championship, the team seems unsettled and has now also shown little self-confidence in the first two Champions League rounds. However, Rahmen was combative: "Despite being 3-0 down at the break, the players pushed each other on and fought in solidarity right to the end."

Winning a point against Barcelona would have been a sensation. In the league, however, the Bernese are now in need of a point.

