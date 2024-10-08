Patrick Rahmen is no longer coach of Young Boys. The Bernese club announced the separation on Tuesday Keystone

Patrick Rahmen is no longer coach of Young Boys. The separation is the expected reaction of the club management to the sporting misery. His interim successor is Joël Magnin.

SDA

Rahmen's dismissal ends a collaboration that only began in May. The Basel native, who has a two-year contract, took up the post with the aim of continuing the successful era of Young Boys, who have only failed to become Swiss champions once in the last seven years. The 55-year-old had earned his promotion to YB coach with his successful work in Winterthur.

After just 15 competitive matches, the project has failed. "We tried everything in the last few weeks to turn things around in this constellation. But unfortunately we didn't succeed," sports director Steve von Bergen is quoted as saying in the club's press release, making use of a common phrase that is often used when a football club replaces its weakest link, the head coach.

For the time being, the team will be led by Joël Magnin on an interim basis. The 53-year-old is familiar with the role of interim head coach. Last March, after Raphael Wicky was released from his post, the U21 coach took over responsibility for the Super League team after being temporarily promoted - and led them to the championship title. After signing Rahmen, Magnin returned to his original position.

