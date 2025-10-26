FC Winterthur squandered a 2-0 lead against Luzern in the first game after Patrick Rahmen's return and had to settle for a point. However, Rahmen is satisfied with his team's performance.

Jan Arnet

Under Uli Forte, Winterthur failed to win any of their first nine Super League games of the season. Under Patrick Rahmen, FCW almost got their first three-pointer in their first game against Luzern. But only almost: an own goal from Souleymane Diaby in stoppage time gave Luzern a 2-2 draw, meaning FCW still had to wait for their first win after their tenth game and remained bottom of the table.

Nevertheless, Rahmen is satisfied with his team's performance: "We got into the game very well, were aggressive and won important duels. Our transition play was also very good, we created a few chances and took an early lead," Rahmen told blue Sport after the game. "We also put up a good fight in the second half. We didn't allow Lucerne many good chances."

The late goal conceded naturally annoyed the new coach, who was on the touchline at Schützenwiese between 2023 and 2024. "You can't be happy when you're leading 2-0, have a clear advantage and only get a point in the end," said Rahmen.

He continued: "The penalty (for 2:1) played into Lucerne's hands, it was a difficult situation for my team after the last few weeks. Nevertheless, we continued to play clearly and stayed together, which I liked."

The next chance for a first win follows on Tuesday - away against league leaders FC Thun. Rahmen: "We're building on today's performance, which I liked. Now we're going to Thun with confidence."

More comments on the game