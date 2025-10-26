  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bitter comeback for Winti coach Rahmen: "You can't be satisfied with this point"

Jan Arnet

26.10.2025

FC Winterthur squandered a 2-0 lead against Luzern in the first game after Patrick Rahmen's return and had to settle for a point. However, Rahmen is satisfied with his team's performance.

26.10.2025, 09:00

Under Uli Forte, Winterthur failed to win any of their first nine Super League games of the season. Under Patrick Rahmen, FCW almost got their first three-pointer in their first game against Luzern. But only almost: an own goal from Souleymane Diaby in stoppage time gave Luzern a 2-2 draw, meaning FCW still had to wait for their first win after their tenth game and remained bottom of the table.

Nevertheless, Rahmen is satisfied with his team's performance: "We got into the game very well, were aggressive and won important duels. Our transition play was also very good, we created a few chances and took an early lead," Rahmen told blue Sport after the game. "We also put up a good fight in the second half. We didn't allow Lucerne many good chances."

FCW squander 2:0 lead. Own goal in stoppage time costs victory - bitter comeback for Rahmen in Winterthur

FCW squander 2:0 leadOwn goal in stoppage time costs victory - bitter comeback for Rahmen in Winterthur

The late goal conceded naturally annoyed the new coach, who was on the touchline at Schützenwiese between 2023 and 2024. "You can't be happy when you're leading 2-0, have a clear advantage and only get a point in the end," said Rahmen.

He continued: "The penalty (for 2:1) played into Lucerne's hands, it was a difficult situation for my team after the last few weeks. Nevertheless, we continued to play clearly and stayed together, which I liked."

The next chance for a first win follows on Tuesday - away against league leaders FC Thun. Rahmen: "We're building on today's performance, which I liked. Now we're going to Thun with confidence."

More comments on the game

Super League

Scorer of the winning goal against Canada. Alayah Pilgrim misses Scotland game through injury

Scorer of the winning goal against CanadaAlayah Pilgrim misses Scotland game through injury

St.Gallen jewel shoots down GC.

St.Gallen jewel shoots down GC"The men's giant slalom isn't actually until Sunday"

Imeri scores from free kick. Thun also win in Sion and remain Super League leaders

Imeri scores from free kickThun also win in Sion and remain Super League leaders