Germany finish their first Final Four in the Nations League without a win. At its home tournament, the team of national coach Julian Nagelsmann also lost the match for third place against France 0:2.
Unlike in the semi-final against Portugal (1:2), Germany created many chances to score, but failed to convert any of them in a clearly dominated first half. The video referee intervened twice against the hapless Germans: On a penalty awarded after just over half an hour, which was disallowed due to a foul by Karim Adeyemi, and later on a goal by Deniz Undav, which was preceded by a foul.
France were efficient in the first half and took the lead through Kylian Mbappé shortly before the break. It was the captain of the World Cup runners-up's 50th goal in his 90th international match. In the 84th minute, the Real Madrid striker made the difference for the French, who were superior in the second half of the match: after a German defensive error, he ideally set up Michael Olise to score.
Spain and Portugal will meet in the final this evening (21:00).
France finish the Nations League in 3rd place
France win the match for third place against Germany 2:0. The Germans missed several great chances in the first half and went behind shortly before the break. In the second half, the French created numerous chances, so that the victory was not stolen in the end.
90.+1
Six minutes of stoppage time
The game is not quite over yet, as the referee allows six minutes of added time.
90.
Füllkrug and Undav get in each other's way
Another great chance for Germany, but Füllkrug stumbles the ball past the goal because he doesn't see Undav, who is in a better position.
89.
Kimmich fails to beat Maignan
Kimmich goes for the finish but Maignan dives to prevent the goal.
84.
France put the lid on it
A high pass on the halfway line causes a mismatch between Koch and Tah. Koch unhappily plays the ball straight into the path of Mbappé, who is free and crosses in front of ter Stegen for Olise, who is running with him. The Munich player slots in with ease. That should have been the decider.
82.
Mbappé fails again
Mbappé runs alone towards Koch and leaves him standing, but his shot with his weaker left foot is too central and is safe for the strong ter Stegen.
79.
Ter Stegen makes another outstanding save
Doué crosses the ball into the back, where Mbappé volleys straight in. A top move that deserved a goal. But ter Stegen dives down in a flash to prevent the goal.
79.
Another change for Germany
Gnabry replaces Adeyemi.
73.
Next change for Germany
Kehrer comes into the game for Gross. Kimmich moves into midfield.
70.
World-class save from ter Stegen
Just a few seconds after coming on, Olise drives the ball forward and crosses to Thuram in the six-yard box. The attacker's low shot is well saved by ter Stegen.
69.
Triple substitution for France
Doué comes on for Kolo Muani, Olise replaces Cherki and Tchouaméni makes way for Koné.
65.
Double change for Germany
Mittelstädt replaces Raum, Bischof comes on for Goretzka.
62.
Mbappé shoots over the goal
Kimmich is unable to prevent Mbappé's shot, but his good positioning prevents the Frenchman from finishing from the best angle and he misses.
58.
Thuram hits the post
Thuram has not scored in 14 games for the national team. Now he comes close to scoring, but his shot hits the post.
56.
Germany goal does not count
Rabiot makes a serious mistake with the ball. After Maignan's build-up pass, Füllkrug separates the Frenchman from the ball with robust physical action. The beneficiary is Undav, who then confidently nets. However, after a lengthy review, the goal is disallowed and France are awarded a free kick instead.
49.
Adeyemi goes down again in the penalty area
As in the first half, Adeyemi goes down in the opponent's penalty area, but this time there is no penalty whistle. At least he doesn't get a yellow card this time.
47.
Mbappé sniffs 2:0
Mbappé picks up speed and gets a shot away, which lands in the side netting - a murmur goes through the crowd.
46.
On we go ...
Julian Nagelsmann replaces Nick Woltemade with Deniz Undav. Otherwise, the same players are on the pitch.
HALF TIME: Germany - France 0:1*
Germany do a lot of things right in the first half, but miss too many chances. And if you don't score goals, you'll get them. Kylian Mbappé makes it 1:0 for France shortly before the break.
45.
Mbappé gives France the lead
Tchouameni crosses into the penalty area. Kimmich misjudges the ball and Mbappé is able to receive it behind him before shooting into the right-hand corner from six meters out. Ter Stegen is still there but can no longer prevent the goal. It is Mbappé's 50th goal in a national team shirt.
43.
Woltemade still waiting for his first goal
Raum proves his qualities as a crosser and sets up Woltemade in the center. The attacker extends the ball directly towards goal, but Maignan reflexively deflects to the side.
39.
Mbappé causes a minor upset
Following a German corner, France switch quickly. Mbappé misses rather miserably, but any goal would not have counted anyway because the superstar is offside.
37.
Wirtz hits the post
Füllkrug passes to Wirtz, who takes a direct shot. His shot hits the post.
34.
Yellow for Adeyemi instead of a penalty
After the referee looks at the images again, he rescinds the penalty and instead shows Adeyemi a yellow card for a swallow. A correct decision.
31.
Adeyemi takes the penalty - or not?
Adeyemi is launched, puts the ball past the goalkeeper and goes to ground. The referee whistles and the scene is finally reviewed by the VAR. A mini-touch can be seen, but is that enough for a penalty?
24.
Adeyemi again set up by Woltemade
Woltemade passes to the eye-catching Adeyemi, who is again unable to beat Maignan with a left-footed shot.
22.
Ter Stegen suddenly challenged
Cherki is played in on the right and picks up speed on the edge of the penalty area. He moves inside and shoots from 13 meters. Ter Stegen closes down the near corner and clears with his fists for a corner. It's dangerous again as Badé gets a free header. The German goalkeeper saves again.
20.
France are now better in the game
The French are increasing their pace down the flanks and the defenders are now pushing forward better. The game is developing into an even encounter.
13.
France look sleepy
The Germans are clearly superior in the opening phase. It looks as if France are not really up for this match for 3rd place.
7.
Adeyemi has to do it
Woltemade plays a perfect pass to teammate Adeyemi on the right in the penalty area. He puts the ball in the middle with a beautiful back-heel and shoots from eight meters. But his shot is too central on Maignan, who is able to catch the ball safely. The attacker needs to make more of it.
4.
Next chance for Germany
Julian Nagelsmann's team get off to a furious start. After Woltemade's great chance, Wirtz narrowly fails with a shot from 15 meters out on the left. Adeyemi then misses a cross by a hair's breadth.
2.
Two great chances for Germany
Germany get off to a flying start. Nick Woltemade gets his shot away from the best position but cannot get the ball past Maignan. It would have been his first international goal. Shortly afterwards, things got dangerous again.
1.
The game has begun ...
The starting line-ups are here
Duel of the semi-final losers
France lose spectacularly to Spain (4:5) in the Nations League semi-final, while Germany lose to Portugal (1:2). The two semi-final losers will now meet in the unpleasant match for third place. Who can mobilize the last of their strength?
Welcome ...
... to the Nations League match for third place between Germany and France. Kick-off is at 15:00.