Kylian Mbappé makes the difference. Keystone

Germany finish their first Final Four in the Nations League without a win. At its home tournament, the team of national coach Julian Nagelsmann also lost the match for third place against France 0:2.

Patrick Lämmle

Unlike in the semi-final against Portugal (1:2), Germany created many chances to score, but failed to convert any of them in a clearly dominated first half. The video referee intervened twice against the hapless Germans: On a penalty awarded after just over half an hour, which was disallowed due to a foul by Karim Adeyemi, and later on a goal by Deniz Undav, which was preceded by a foul.

France were efficient in the first half and took the lead through Kylian Mbappé shortly before the break. It was the captain of the World Cup runners-up's 50th goal in his 90th international match. In the 84th minute, the Real Madrid striker made the difference for the French, who were superior in the second half of the match: after a German defensive error, he ideally set up Michael Olise to score.

Spain and Portugal will meet in the final this evening (21:00).