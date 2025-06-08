  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mbappé stands out France beat Germany to finish the Nations League in 3rd place

Patrick Lämmle

8.6.2025

Kylian Mbappé makes the difference.
Kylian Mbappé makes the difference.
Keystone

Germany finish their first Final Four in the Nations League without a win. At its home tournament, the team of national coach Julian Nagelsmann also lost the match for third place against France 0:2.

08.06.2025, 16:59

08.06.2025, 17:56

Unlike in the semi-final against Portugal (1:2), Germany created many chances to score, but failed to convert any of them in a clearly dominated first half. The video referee intervened twice against the hapless Germans: On a penalty awarded after just over half an hour, which was disallowed due to a foul by Karim Adeyemi, and later on a goal by Deniz Undav, which was preceded by a foul.

France were efficient in the first half and took the lead through Kylian Mbappé shortly before the break. It was the captain of the World Cup runners-up's 50th goal in his 90th international match. In the 84th minute, the Real Madrid striker made the difference for the French, who were superior in the second half of the match: after a German defensive error, he ideally set up Michael Olise to score.

Spain and Portugal will meet in the final this evening (21:00).

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • END

    France finish the Nations League in 3rd place

    France win the match for third place against Germany 2:0. The Germans missed several great chances in the first half and went behind shortly before the break. In the second half, the French created numerous chances, so that the victory was not stolen in the end.

  • 90.+1

    Six minutes of stoppage time

    The game is not quite over yet, as the referee allows six minutes of added time.

  • 90.

    Füllkrug and Undav get in each other's way

    Another great chance for Germany, but Füllkrug stumbles the ball past the goal because he doesn't see Undav, who is in a better position.

  • 89.

    Kimmich fails to beat Maignan

    Kimmich goes for the finish but Maignan dives to prevent the goal.

  • 84.

    France put the lid on it

    A high pass on the halfway line causes a mismatch between Koch and Tah. Koch unhappily plays the ball straight into the path of Mbappé, who is free and crosses in front of ter Stegen for Olise, who is running with him. The Munich player slots in with ease. That should have been the decider.

  • 82.

    Mbappé fails again

    Mbappé runs alone towards Koch and leaves him standing, but his shot with his weaker left foot is too central and is safe for the strong ter Stegen.

  • 79.

    Ter Stegen makes another outstanding save

    Doué crosses the ball into the back, where Mbappé volleys straight in. A top move that deserved a goal. But ter Stegen dives down in a flash to prevent the goal.

  • 79.

    Another change for Germany

    Gnabry replaces Adeyemi.

  • 73.

    Next change for Germany

    Kehrer comes into the game for Gross. Kimmich moves into midfield.

  • 70.

    World-class save from ter Stegen

    Just a few seconds after coming on, Olise drives the ball forward and crosses to Thuram in the six-yard box. The attacker's low shot is well saved by ter Stegen.

  • 69.

    Triple substitution for France

    Doué comes on for Kolo Muani, Olise replaces Cherki and Tchouaméni makes way for Koné.

  • 65.

    Double change for Germany

    Mittelstädt replaces Raum, Bischof comes on for Goretzka.

  • 62.

    Mbappé shoots over the goal

    Kimmich is unable to prevent Mbappé's shot, but his good positioning prevents the Frenchman from finishing from the best angle and he misses.

  • 58.

    Thuram hits the post

    Thuram has not scored in 14 games for the national team. Now he comes close to scoring, but his shot hits the post.

  • 56.

    Germany goal does not count

    Rabiot makes a serious mistake with the ball. After Maignan's build-up pass, Füllkrug separates the Frenchman from the ball with robust physical action. The beneficiary is Undav, who then confidently nets. However, after a lengthy review, the goal is disallowed and France are awarded a free kick instead.

  • 49.

    Adeyemi goes down again in the penalty area

    As in the first half, Adeyemi goes down in the opponent's penalty area, but this time there is no penalty whistle. At least he doesn't get a yellow card this time.

  • 47.

    Mbappé sniffs 2:0

    Mbappé picks up speed and gets a shot away, which lands in the side netting - a murmur goes through the crowd.

  • 46.

    On we go ...

    Julian Nagelsmann replaces Nick Woltemade with Deniz Undav. Otherwise, the same players are on the pitch.

  • HALF TIME: Germany - France 0:1*

    Germany do a lot of things right in the first half, but miss too many chances. And if you don't score goals, you'll get them. Kylian Mbappé makes it 1:0 for France shortly before the break.

  • 45.

    Mbappé gives France the lead

    Tchouameni crosses into the penalty area. Kimmich misjudges the ball and Mbappé is able to receive it behind him before shooting into the right-hand corner from six meters out. Ter Stegen is still there but can no longer prevent the goal. It is Mbappé's 50th goal in a national team shirt.

  • 43.

    Woltemade still waiting for his first goal

    Raum proves his qualities as a crosser and sets up Woltemade in the center. The attacker extends the ball directly towards goal, but Maignan reflexively deflects to the side.

  • 39.

    Mbappé causes a minor upset

    Following a German corner, France switch quickly. Mbappé misses rather miserably, but any goal would not have counted anyway because the superstar is offside.

  • 37.

    Wirtz hits the post

    Füllkrug passes to Wirtz, who takes a direct shot. His shot hits the post.

  • 34.

    Yellow for Adeyemi instead of a penalty

    After the referee looks at the images again, he rescinds the penalty and instead shows Adeyemi a yellow card for a swallow. A correct decision.

    Karim Adeyemi takes off and is ultimately shown yellow.
    Karim Adeyemi takes off and is ultimately shown yellow.
    Keystone
  • 31.

    Adeyemi takes the penalty - or not?

    Adeyemi is launched, puts the ball past the goalkeeper and goes to ground. The referee whistles and the scene is finally reviewed by the VAR. A mini-touch can be seen, but is that enough for a penalty?

  • 24.

    Adeyemi again set up by Woltemade

    Woltemade passes to the eye-catching Adeyemi, who is again unable to beat Maignan with a left-footed shot.

  • 22.

    Ter Stegen suddenly challenged

    Cherki is played in on the right and picks up speed on the edge of the penalty area. He moves inside and shoots from 13 meters. Ter Stegen closes down the near corner and clears with his fists for a corner. It's dangerous again as Badé gets a free header. The German goalkeeper saves again.

  • 20.

    France are now better in the game

    The French are increasing their pace down the flanks and the defenders are now pushing forward better. The game is developing into an even encounter.

  • 13.

    France look sleepy

    The Germans are clearly superior in the opening phase. It looks as if France are not really up for this match for 3rd place.

  • 7.

    Adeyemi has to do it

    Woltemade plays a perfect pass to teammate Adeyemi on the right in the penalty area. He puts the ball in the middle with a beautiful back-heel and shoots from eight meters. But his shot is too central on Maignan, who is able to catch the ball safely. The attacker needs to make more of it.

  • 4.

    Next chance for Germany

    Julian Nagelsmann's team get off to a furious start. After Woltemade's great chance, Wirtz narrowly fails with a shot from 15 meters out on the left. Adeyemi then misses a cross by a hair's breadth.

  • 2.

    Two great chances for Germany

    Germany get off to a flying start. Nick Woltemade gets his shot away from the best position but cannot get the ball past Maignan. It would have been his first international goal. Shortly afterwards, things got dangerous again.

    Mike Maignan saves Nick Woltemade's shot.
    Mike Maignan saves Nick Woltemade's shot.
    Keystone
  • 1.

    The game has begun ...

  • The starting line-ups are here

    uefa.com

  • Duel of the semi-final losers

    France lose spectacularly to Spain (4:5) in the Nations League semi-final, while Germany lose to Portugal (1:2). The two semi-final losers will now meet in the unpleasant match for third place. Who can mobilize the last of their strength?

    Nations League. Spain win spectacular match against France and advance to the final

    Nations LeagueSpain win spectacular match against France and advance to the final

    Ronaldo with the winning goal. Portugal beat Germany to reach the Nations League final

    Ronaldo with the winning goalPortugal beat Germany to reach the Nations League final

  • Welcome ...

    ... to the Nations League match for third place between Germany and France. Kick-off is at 15:00.

    • Show more

Football news

"I would have preferred to stay"Italy sack Spalletti - but only after the Moldova game

Transfer ticker. Spalletti sacked as Italy coach - is Ranieri coming?

Transfer tickerSpalletti sacked as Italy coach - is Ranieri coming?

"Terrible performance"English media pick apart their stars after mini win against Andorra

Nations League final. Yamal versus Ronaldo: Generational duel of the chosen ones

Nations League finalYamal versus Ronaldo: Generational duel of the chosen ones

Nati-Juweil with mini-mission. Sydney Schertenleib wins the double with Barça

Nati-Juweil with mini-missionSydney Schertenleib wins the double with Barça