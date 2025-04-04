Goalkeeper Elvira Herzog does not look good for France's second goal. KEYSTONE

The Swiss women's national team is still waiting for its first win in the Nations League after three rounds. Pia Sundhage's team lost 2-0 to France in St. Gallen.

Andreas Lunghi

At the end of October, Switzerland won a test match against France 2:1 in Geneva. Just over five months later, Sundhage's team was far from beating the Grande Nation at the other end of the country. In front of 11,000 spectators, the visitors, who had made the best possible start to their Nations League campaign with two wins, had the more mature playing style and deserved to win.

The French converted their superiority into goals in the first half. After a quarter of an hour, the Swiss allowed themselves to be played too easily - in the end, Sandy Baltimore only had to put her foot in it. Shortly before the break, an indirect free kick brought the preliminary decision. The otherwise reliable Elvira Herzog was caught out by Selma Bacha's fluttering ball from around 30 meters.

While Les Bleus controlled the game and Bacha had already hit the crossbar before making it 2:0, the Swiss side rarely posed a threat in front of goal. The closest they came to scoring was Luana Bühler. However, the Tottenham central defender failed to connect with Pauline Peyraud-Magnin's header from close range after just under half an hour and a rehearsed corner-kick variation.

After half a stint and their second defeat, the Swiss national team already have their backs to the wall. On Tuesday in Reykjavik, they face a crucial away game against Iceland, who are one point higher up the table and snatched a point from Norway early on Friday evening.

