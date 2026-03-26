The two French goalscorers: Hugo Ekitiké and Kylian Mbappé. Keystone

France set an example ahead of the World Cup and defeated Brazil despite being outnumbered. Kylian Mbappé scores in the first game after the fuss surrounding his injury.

SDA

France won the acid test before the World Cup against Brazil 2:1 despite being outnumbered. Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé put France ahead in the 32nd minute at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough (Massachusetts), scoring in his first international match since his knee injury.

The captain of the Équipe Tricolore had been the focus of controversial reports about an alleged misdiagnosis, but had rejected them: "The information that the wrong knee was examined is not true."

Despite being short-handed following a red card against FC Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano (55th minute), France extended their lead in the second half with a goal from Hugo Ekitiké and held on to their advantage. Brazil only managed a late goal through Bremer.

Brazil without Neymar - and short of substitutes

The Brazilians, weakened in terms of personnel, started without superstar Neymar, who was not nominated. National coach Carlo Ancelotti did not include the world's most expensive player in his squad for the international matches against France and Croatia (March 31) due to a lack of fitness. The two games are the Seleção's last matches before the World Cup squad is announced for this summer's tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The 34-year-old, who has not played an international match in two and a half years, is therefore still in doubt for his final World Cup appearance.

In addition to Neymar, the record world champions were also missing several injured regulars, including Alisson, Marquinhos and Éder Militão.