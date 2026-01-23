Didier Deschamps needs just two more wins to cap off his era in style. He’s already a legend. Here’s what sets France’s coach apart and which records are still within reach.

Sometimes gestures speak louder than words. That’s certainly been the case with Didier Deschamps these past few weeks. France’s national team coach has been fielding one media appearance after another at the World Cup. Time and again, he’s asked to talk about the secret to the success of his frighteningly good team. Yet his emotions alone impressively reflect what matters most to the 57-year-old: human connection and unity.

A Tribute to the Superstar

“I’m proud to have this team,” Deschamps said ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal against Spain (9:00 p.m. Swiss time) in Arlington, near Dallas. The coach made a point of including everyone: players, assistants, and support staff alike. “Everyone is fighting for the team,” Deschamps said.

The way this man—in his white shirt and stylish suit—leads his star-studded team through this tournament has earned him great respect around the world. He exemplifies for his players exactly what he wants to see from them: dedication, discipline—but also heart and camaraderie.

The way he bowed to Kylian Mbappé after his spectacular performance in the Round of 32 against Sweden. The way he stuck out his tongue in relief after the heated Round of 16 victory over Paraguay. How he gave winger Désiré Doué a long hug after the quarterfinal win against Morocco: These are the images that stick in your mind. And not just for French fans.

Star coach Jürgen Klopp also praised Deschamps’ communication with his players as an expert on MagentaTV, citing Bayern Munich’s ball-loving dribbling artist Michael Olise as an example. “Someone must have spoken to these players for them to do that. They don’t do that on their own,” Klopp said, explaining the strong teamwork among the French offensive stars and their willingness to help out on defense as well. “If you throw the ball to Olise, he’ll take it and give it back to you in four weeks.” Under Deschamps, that’s definitely not the case.

One game away from the all-time World Cup record

The former pro has served as the French national team coach since 2012. After this World Cup, he will step down—reportedly to be succeeded by Zinédine Zidane. Will he cap off his successful era beforehand with the third World Cup title of his career? Deschamps triumphed as a player in 1998 and as a coach in 2018. Aside from him, only Franz Beckenbauer and Mario Zagallo have achieved such a double. To date, only Vittorio Pozzo has won two World Cup titles as a coach: in 1934 and 1938 with Italy.

These statistics alone show just how exclusive a circle Deschamps moves in. In the semifinals—the third consecutive World Cup semifinal for the French—he will set yet another record. The match against Spain, which many view as a premature final, will be Deschamps’ 26th World Cup game as a coach. He currently shares the record with former German national team coach Helmut Schön. Starting Tuesday, when the French celebrate their national holiday, the record will belong solely to the coach of the Équipe Tricolore.

Top Professionals on a Mission

The French have always had an abundance of highly talented players. But this team bears no resemblance to the one that fell out with former coach Raymond Domenech during the 2010 World Cup and became a complete laughingstock. Les Bleus, who were once considered unmanageable, have undergone a remarkable transformation under Deschamps. They are now model professionals, carefully selected by the coach. And they’re on a mission.

The players who wear the French jersey have a responsibility to the fans and the people back home, Deschamps said. Captain Mbappé is a true “role model” here, both on and off the field.

Mbappé Hopes for a Perfect Finish

In fact, Mbappé embodies everything a coach could want in this tournament: a hunger for goals, but also a team-first mentality. After Deschamps’ mother passed away during the group stage, the Real Madrid forward showed great compassion for his coach—even in his goal celebrations.

Even before the French team’s first match in North America, he had announced his intention to give Deschamps “the best World Cup of all time” as a farewell gift. If the two-time world champions beat European champions Spain and then go on to win the final in East Rutherford, that’s exactly what it will be.

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