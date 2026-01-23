The dream of winning the title is over. In what will be coach Didier Deschamps' farewell World Cup, France will now only be playing for third place. Their lack of a chance against Spain came as a surprise. And there are several reasons for this.

"Not good enough to make it to the final": Kylian Mbappé leaves the field in Arlington with his head down

Kylian Mbappé, with a blank look on his face, tried to explain the French attacking magicians’ disastrous exit from this World Cup. “We weren’t good enough to make it to the final,” the Équipe Tricolore superstar openly admitted. Coach Didier Deschamps looked momentarily stunned after the final whistle before putting things into perspective.

The disappointment is immense for the French, who are no longer in contention for the gold trophy following their well-deserved 0-2 loss to Spain in the semifinals. Les Bleus will now try to give their departing coach a fitting send-off in the third-place match. “Because he deserves it,” said Mbappé. “And because the fans deserve it.”

Behind the Claims

However, it doesn't do justice to the two-time world champion that he will only be playing in the third-place game in Miami Gardens on Saturday (11:00 p.m.)—and not in the championship game in East Rutherford on Sunday, where many experts had already expected these ball virtuosos to be.

“I’m very proud of everything we’ve achieved with the national team,” said Deschamps, whose tenure ends after this tournament and whose successor is reportedly set to be former French World Player of the Year Zinédine Zidane. Deschamps has been coaching the Équipe Tricolore since 2012. He nearly led them to a World Cup final for the third time in a row. But after winning the 2018 final and losing the one four years ago, there won’t be another one for France—at least not under his leadership—for the time being.

“I’ve experienced many wonderful moments,” Deschamps said. This time, he added, “wasn’t one of those moments.” That was due, on the one hand, to the Spaniards’ usual defensive strength—and, on the other hand, to the surprisingly ineffective French team.

Ball handlers make too many mistakes

Mbappé, who has already scored eight goals in this World Cup, fought tooth and nail to prevent the elimination of the heavy favorite. But Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise were mercilessly shown their limits by the Spanish, who have conceded only one goal in the tournament so far. At times, the French themselves seemed surprised at how hopeless their chances were against the European champions. “They’re a team that loves to control the ball and the game, and we let them do that,” said Mbappé.

“Spain defended well,” Deschamps explained. But his own team had also made too many technical mistakes. “It’s a huge disappointment,” said substitute Rayan Cherki. He, too, is one of the French team’s technical wizards, but his shot went completely wide of the mark this Tuesday in Arlington.

Les Bleus had scored 16 goals in their previous six World Cup matches. The soccer world was amazed. Not because the French had dominated every opponent at will, but because Mbappé, Dembélé, Olise, and company sometimes needed just a few dream combinations to dismantle the opposing defense and create magical moments.

A Strange Dig

Maxence Lacroix was asked afterward whether all that admiration might have made them a little overconfident going into the game against Spain. No, assured the defender, who had come on as a substitute for the injured William Saliba. They had respected the Spanish team. “We weren’t at our best today,” he said. Not even at our second-best, one might think. And against Spain, which is on the verge of winning its second World Cup title, that’s simply not enough—even for France’s technical masters.

“Do you think the referee was good enough to officiate a semifinal?” Deschamps asked after the game. He said some of the calls had been “questionable.” The one that led to the penalty and Spain’s 1–0 goal by Mikel Oyarzabal in the 22nd minute, however, was certainly not one of them.

Otherwise, too, referee Ivan Barton of El Salvador did not knock the French out of the tournament. When Spain took a 2-0 lead on a goal by Pedro Porro (58'), the French had been completely outmaneuvered by a simple give-and-go. The magic was gone. Instead, the ball virtuosos came crashing down to earth.