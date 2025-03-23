A 3-3 draw was enough for Germany to progress. Keystone

Germany make it to the Final Four for the first time. Three days after the 2:1 win in Milan, the team fought back to a 3:3 draw in Dortmund. France, Spain and Portugal win in spectacular fashion

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the break, the duel between the two four-time world champions seemed to be clearly decided in Germany's favor. The hosts scored three times in the final quarter of an hour of the first 45 minutes. Joshua Kimmich made it 1:0 from the penalty spot (30') and then provided the assists for goals from Jamal Musiala (36') and Tim Kleindienst (45').

After the break, it was the Italian team's turn to catch up. The in-form Moise Kean scored in the 49th and 69th minutes before Giacomo Raspadori made it 3:3 from the penalty spot in stoppage time. A draw that was enough for the Germans to progress thanks to the away win. They will play for the title in Munich and Stuttgart from June 4 to 8 and will first meet Portugal in the semi-finals.

Ronaldo scores in extra time

The Portuguese, who had lost the first leg against Denmark 0:1, were on the brink of elimination in their 5:2 victory after extra time. They had to concede the Danish equalizer twice in Lisbon, the second time in the 76th minute through Christian Eriksen. Sporting Lisbon's Trincão, who came on as an 81st-minute substitute, turned out to be the match-winner. He fired the Portuguese side into extra time with his 86th-minute goal, which also made it 4-2 shortly after the restart. Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed a penalty in the opening phase, scored his 136th international goal to make it 2-1.

Spain and France after penalties

Spain and France faced each other in the other semi-final, both of whom prevailed on penalties. Spain took the lead three times on their way to a 3-3 draw in Valencia - through Mikel Oyarzabal (8th and 67th) and Lamine Yamal (103rd). The Dutch, who had only drawn 2-2 in Rotterdam three days ago after conceding a late goal, equalized through Memphis Depay (54), Ian Maatsen (79) and Xavi Simons (109). In the penalty shoot-out, Pedri decided the game shortly after Donyell Malen had failed with his attempt.

The French made up for the 2-0 handicap from the first leg against Croatia in the Stade de France. Bayern Munich's Michael Olise with a direct free kick (52') and Ousmane Dembélé after an assist from Olise (80') set up extra time, in which the hosts were unable to score a third goal despite a power play and numerous scoring chances from Kylian Mbappé. In the penalty shoot-out, France goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved two Croatian penalties, allowing Dayot Upamecano to score the decisive goal as the 14th scorer.

Telegrams

Germany - Italy 3:3 (3:0)

Dortmund. - Referee Marciniak (POL). - Goals: 30. Kimmich (penalty) 1:0. 36. Musiala 2:0. 45. Kleindienst 3:0. 49. Kean 3:1. 69. Kean 3:2. 95. Raspadori (penalty) 3:3.

France - Croatia 2:0 (2:0, 0:0) n.V.; 5:4 i.P.

Saint-Denis. - Ref Oliver (ENG). - Goals: 52nd Olise 1:0. 80th Dembélé 2:0. - Penalty shoot-out: Baturina -, Mbappé 1:0; Moro 1:1, Tchouaméni 2:1, Ivanovic -, Koundé -; Pasalic 2:2, Kolo Muani 3:2; Jakic 3:3, Théo Hernandez -; Caleta-Car 3:4, Doué 4:4; Stanisic -, Upamecano 5:4.

Portugal - Denmark 5:2 (3:2, 1:0) n.V.

Lisbon. - Referee Vincic (SLO). - Goals: 38. Andersen (own goal) 1:0. 56. Kristensen 1:1. 72. Ronaldo 2:1. 76. Eriksen 2:2. 86. Trincão 3:2. 91. Trincão 4:2. 115. Ramos 5:2. - Comments: 6th Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel saves Ronaldo's penalty.

Spain - Netherlands 3:3 (2:2, 1:0) n.V.; 5:4 i.P.

Valencia. - Referee Turpin (FRA). - Goals: 6. Oyarzabal (penalty) 1:0. 54. Depay (penalty) 1:1. 67. Oyarzabal 2:1. 79. Maatsen 2:2. 103. Yamal 3:2. 109. Simons (penalty) 3:3. - Penalty shoot-out: Van Dijk 0:1, Merino 1:1, Koopmeiners 1:2, Torres 2:2, Simons 2:3, Gracia 3:3, Lang -, Yamal -; Taylor 3:4, Baena 4:4, Malen -, Pedri 5:4.

More videos from the department