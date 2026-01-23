Spain put the French star-studded team in its place in the semifinals and advanced to the World Cup final in impressive fashion. Here's a roundup of press coverage of the game.

Press Review "France knew: Whenever it had the ball, it was only because Spain wanted it that way."

🇪🇸 Brand

"In a World Cup semifinal—an event reserved for the select few—Spain put on an unforgettable performance. That evening, the national team opened the doors to the Prado and the Louvre, qualifying for a World Cup final for the second time in its history."

giornalone.it

Spanish newspaper

“It’s hard to play better, to tame a beast with the opponent’s talent, and to outshine giants like Mbappé, Olise, or Dembélé. La Roja has managed to do all of that and will play in the final this coming Sunday in New York/New Jersey. That second star—that miracle—is one step closer.”

🇪🇸 El País

"It's top-class soccer, characterized by extremely sophisticated tactical intelligence that wears down the opponents. France knew that whenever it had the ball, it was only because Spain wanted it to."

🇫🇷 The Team

"Les Bleus lost a semifinal they didn't really even play. They were outplayed by Spain in every aspect and were unable to live up to their dreams and the hopes they had raised."

giornalone.it

🇫🇷 Le Parisien

"France got a lesson in Spanish that was practically a thrashing. Vamos home."

"Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé were shut down like never before, so their impact was kept to a minimum. No bow, no arrow—and Kylian Mbappé couldn't get a shot off in this labyrinthine nightmare."

🇫🇷 Le Figaro

"So that's it, then. A huge disappointment. A total flop. And a Bastille Day that was a complete disaster."

giornalone.it

🇨🇭 Tages-Anzeiger

"The Spanish are playing their best soccer in this World Cup. Coach Luis de la Fuente is playing chess. The midfield—with Dani Olmo, Fabian Ruiz, and especially Rodri—is always in the right place. The Spanish are weaving a web that the French simply can't penetrate."

New Zealand

"Spain teaches France a lesson rarely seen in World Cup history. Coach Deschamps makes a fool of himself."

"The upset of the heavy favorite raises the question of why the team was considered unbeatable. Spain, on the other hand, brings back memories of its glory days."

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The Sun

"Now we know why the Spaniards thought they could tame the great entertainers. And now we know what England must overcome if it wants to have a chance to end these 60 years of pain."

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The Guardian

“The French have played great soccer in recent weeks, but when it really mattered—against the first true top-tier team they faced—they were overwhelmed. Spain’s style of play stifled them, and because too many players relied on creativity, France was vulnerable on the counterattack. In his latest defeat, Deschamps found his ultimate vindication. You can never rely on talent alone.”

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