It's like a preview of the final. On Tuesday, World Championship runner-up France and European Champion Spain will face off in the semifinals in Dallas.

One team, packed with superstars, impresses with spectacular attacking soccer, while the other stands out for its defensive stability.

Spain – A Team of Ball-Handling Artists and a Defensive Fortress

Spain’s start to the tournament was disappointing, with a 0-0 draw against World Cup debutant Cape Verde. Since then, Luis de la Fuente’s team has been making its way through the tournament with its usual, technically flawless ball control. With 4,075 passes—by far the most—91 percent of which find a teammate, the Spaniards keep the ball moving and their opponents on the run.

The Spanish team's standout feature is its midfield, where Rodri—the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner—sets the pace and Lamine Yamal weaves his way down the right flank. The 18-year-old rising star from FC Barcelona hadn’t played a game since April due to a muscle injury, but he was fit in time for the World Cup. With dribbles, passing sequences, and one-two passes, the Spanish team tries to break down opponents who usually sit very deep. If that doesn’t work, De la Fuente pulls out his super sub. Arsenal forward Mikel Merino became the match-winner immediately after coming off the bench in the Round of 16 against Portugal (1–0 in the 91st minute) and in the quarterfinals against Belgium (2–1 in the 88th minute).

In the shadow of its attacking stars, Spain has also proven itself to be a defensive powerhouse. Behind the defense organized by Aymeric Laporte, goalkeeper Unai Simon—his club teammate at Athletic Bilbao—kept a clean sheet in the first five games. This new World Cup record streak was only broken after 649 minutes in the quarterfinal against Belgium. On Tuesday, the ultimate test awaits: France boasts arguably the best offense on paper—led by Kylian Mbappé. The star striker from Real Madrid won’t face a club teammate, as Spain—for the first time in history—has no players from the record-holding champions in its World Cup roster.

France – Offensive Firepower Centered Around Mbappé

"Les Bleus" marched through the tournament with six wins and, after a perfect group stage, went on to eliminate Sweden, Paraguay, and, most recently, Morocco. With their eighth semifinal appearance in the federation’s history, they now have the chance to become only the second European nation—after Germany—to reach three consecutive World Cup finals.

Once again, Mbappé is the standout player for the French. The star forward already has eight goals and three assists to his credit and, with 11 goal contributions, is the most productive player in the tournament. On the all-time World Cup scoring list, the 27-year-old sits at 20 goals, trailing only Lionel Messi (21). But France’s offense is no “one-man show.” World Player of the Year Ousmane Dembélé has already racked up seven points (5 goals, 2 assists) in the tournament. Pulling the strings behind him is Michael Olise, who, as a number 10, directs the offense with vision and creativity.

But France isn’t just impressive on offense. The defense, anchored by William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano, allowed only two goals in six tournament matches; in the knockout stage, France didn’t even concede a single goal. With Manu Koné and Adrien Rabiot, coach Didier Deschamps also has a midfield that’s strong in both running and tackling, providing the necessary balance between defense and offense.

The French team’s biggest weakness heading into the semifinal may therefore be the strength of their upcoming opponent. Mbappé and his teammates most recently lost to Spain in both the semifinal of the 2024 European Championship and the semifinal of the 2025 Nations League.

Possible lineups

France – Spain

Tuesday, July 14, 9:00 p.m. Swiss time. – Arlington, Texas. – SR Barton (ESA).

France: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Koné, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Doué; Mbappé.

Spain: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

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