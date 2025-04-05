The Nati starting eleven against France. Keystone

Against the top nation France, the national team created hardly any scoring chances, but also conceded relatively few. However, the Swiss did not look good when conceding goals. Here are the Nati scores.

Patrick Lämmle

Goal

3.5 Goal Elvira Herzog

At the first corner kicks, she plucks the balls down safely, plays well and defuses two dangerous situations. But she doesn't look good at all when she concedes the second goal. Selma Bacha's shot had plenty of power, but it was right on target. The fact that her teammates let the shot in is another matter.

4.5 Defense Viola Calligaris

It takes less than a minute for Calligaris to make up for Stierli's mistake in extremis and also prevent worse later on (38'). She is strong in tackles and looks the most stable when building up play.

3 Defense Julia Stierli

A very error-prone game from Stierli, who is repeatedly overwhelmed by the pace of the French. One or two long balls to the top at least provide a hint of danger. One day after her 28th birthday, however, she does little to promote herself.

3.5 Defense Luana Bühler

She plays on the left of the back three and seems less comfortable there than in the center of defence. Before conceding the first goal, she makes the wrong decision. Instead of staying at the back of the back three, she sticks out - and because she arrives too late, the whole thing doesn't end well. In the 27th minute, Bühler forced France's goalkeeper into a brilliant save with a header from close range - it was the Swiss team's most dangerous move of the evening. In the 65th minute, she had to call it a day.

4.5 Wing Meriame Terchoun

In the first half, she made several advances down the right flank, but her crosses found no takers. Her tackle in her own penalty area (35') prevented a top chance. Before conceding the first goal, she is too ball-oriented and therefore loses sight of the goalscorer. When asked by blue Sport which players stood out positively, coach Pia Sundhage named Meriame Terchoun first and foremost. In terms of fighting spirit, no one can fool her.

4.5 Midfield Noemi Ivelj

It was great how she won the ball in the 14th minute and then went for the finish. However, she then misses the goal quite clearly, perhaps also because she can already feel her opponent's breath on her neck. As far as the pace of the game is concerned, she sometimes reaches her limits, as everything is much faster than in the domestic Super League. And yet she still makes her mark time and again and also has a good eye for her teammates. She was substituted in the 75th minute.

4.5 Midfield Lia Wälti

Wälti first attracted attention against France with an unusual loss of possession (5th minute), but was then hardly separated from the ball and played some good passes in attack. However, because Switzerland have to chase the ball a lot, their performance is not as dominant as it will hopefully be against Iceland.

3.5 Midfield Smilla Vallotto

Strong ball recovery in the 24th minute, otherwise little influence on the game. Vallotto holds his own defensively. Her substitution at the break shows that the coach expects more from her - because she can do more.

4 Wing Noelle Maritz

Maritz is a little more defensive-minded than Terchoun on the right wing, but before the 0:1, her opponent gets away from her and she is unable to catch up with her. Otherwise, she does her job calmly and covers a lot of miles. She set up Bühler's chance with a great pass after Schertenleib's corner.

3 Storm Seraina Piubel

Piubel sees little action against France and hardly ever puts the French on alert. She is substituted at the break.

4.5 Storm Sydney Schertenleib

She has no need to hide from anyone, she can keep up with the best in terms of both technique and speed. Every now and then she shows her class. However, she rarely poses a threat in front of goal. Her cheeky corner into the back to Maritz is strong.

Substitute players

4.5 From the 46th minute for Vallotto Géraldine Reuteler

Some might have expected Reuteler to be in the starting eleven as she is having a really strong season with Frankfurt. You can sense her confidence, she demands the ball and repeatedly runs free, but is rarely played on.

3.5 From the 46th minute for Piubel Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim is able to make more of an impact than Piubel, but the Roma attacker doesn't put in a brilliant performance either. She did at least get a shot on target (74'), but it was no problem for the goalkeeper.

– From the 65th minute for Bühler Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic is unable to attract much attention. Too short for a mark.

– From the 65th minute for Schertenleib Ramona Bachmann

Shortly after coming on, she dangerously curls a free kick towards the middle. She also shows what she's capable of on a few occasions afterwards. She is not yet at 100 percent. If she's in top form by the time the European Championships come around, she could still be worth a lot to the team. Too short for a grade.

– From the 75th minute for Ivelj Alena Bienz

Too short for a rating.

You might also be interested in this