Will the French also be celebrating against Germany? Keystone

France and Germany will decide the last semi-finalist at the Women's European Championship on Saturday evening in Basel. The Equipe Tricolore is slightly favored.

The French women impressed in the preliminary round. They took maximum points and defeated England (2:1) and the Netherlands (5:2), the last two European champions in football. This is no coincidence. Coach Laurent Bonadei's team traveled to Switzerland with a lot of confidence, as they had already left the pitch victorious in their eight previous matches this year. The French also won the last clash against Germany in February 2024 with a 2:1 victory.

Bonadei is also confident of progressing because of the current winning streak. He also feels that the team spirit is right. For him, the quarter-final is a test of how far the young team has come in terms of development. The 55-year-old was without the experienced players Wendie Renard (34), Eugénie Le Sommer (36) and Kenza Dali (33). "In a tournament like this, we see whether we can raise our level," said Bonadei.

The French women's record against Germany at major tournaments does not speak in their favor, as they have lost all five of their encounters at the European Championships, World Championships and Olympic Games. At the European Championships three years ago in England, the German women prevailed 2:1 in the semi-final. The French women are still without a title and have never reached the final at a major event.

Meanwhile, Germany have triumphed at eight of the 13 previous European Championship tournaments. However, coach Christian Wück's team suffered a 4-1 defeat against Sweden in their final preliminary round match despite taking an early lead, which has raised questions.

To make matters worse for Wück, who has been criticized for his style of leadership, captain Giulia Gwinn, who was injured in the first match, and her replacement Carlotta Wamser, who was red-carded against Sweden, are also missing on the right-hand side of defence. The team wants to counteract the resistance with a now-first-right attitude. "Their individual class is undisputed, we want to be an unpleasant opponent," said Wück. The 33-year-old Kathrin Hendrich added: "We should realize that reaching the knockout round is not something to be taken for granted. We can be proud of that. We have to keep calm and go into the game with full focus and ease."