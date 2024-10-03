Kylian Mbappé remains in Madrid for rest Keystone

World Cup finalists France will be without captain Kylian Mbappé for the upcoming Nations League matches.

SDA

Coach Didier Deschamps has decided to leave the Real Madrid striker out of his squad for the games in Budapest against Israel on October 10 and four days later in Brussels against Belgium.

Mbappé did return to action on Wednesday in Real's Champions League defeat in Lille (0:1). However, according to the French trade magazine "L'Équipe", he will be rested and trained in Madrid after consultation with Real and coach Carlo Ancelotti due to the foot injury he suffered earlier.

The French national team started the Nations League with a defeat against Italy (1:3) and a win against Belgium (2:0).

SDA