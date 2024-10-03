  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nations League France without superstar Mbappé against Israel and Belgium

SDA

3.10.2024 - 15:55

Kylian Mbappé remains in Madrid for rest
Kylian Mbappé remains in Madrid for rest
Keystone

World Cup finalists France will be without captain Kylian Mbappé for the upcoming Nations League matches.

03.10.2024, 15:55

03.10.2024, 16:09

Coach Didier Deschamps has decided to leave the Real Madrid striker out of his squad for the games in Budapest against Israel on October 10 and four days later in Brussels against Belgium.

Mbappé did return to action on Wednesday in Real's Champions League defeat in Lille (0:1). However, according to the French trade magazine "L'Équipe", he will be rested and trained in Madrid after consultation with Real and coach Carlo Ancelotti due to the foot injury he suffered earlier.

The French national team started the Nations League with a defeat against Italy (1:3) and a win against Belgium (2:0).

SDA

More from the department

Venues, participants, tickets. Everything you need to know about the Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland

Venues, participants, ticketsEverything you need to know about the Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland

Fritz Schmid resigned after 22 days at GC.

Fritz Schmid resigned after 22 days at GC"A junior should only play because his father was a sponsor"

Scenes from the Champions League evening. Kane's trouble, an own-goal nightmare and two stupid yellow cards

Scenes from the Champions League eveningKane's trouble, an own-goal nightmare and two stupid yellow cards