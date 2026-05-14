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Camavinga not included France's World Cup squad without any big surprises

SDA

14.5.2026 - 21:14

His World Cup squad presented live on TV: France's long-serving national coach Didier Deschamps
His World Cup squad presented live on TV: France's long-serving national coach Didier Deschamps
Keystone

There are no surprises in France's squad for the World Cup, which begins on June 11.

Keystone-SDA

14.05.2026, 21:14

14.05.2026, 21:39

National coach Didier Deschamps presented his 26-man squad live on French television - sober and calm, as we have come to expect from the 1998 (as a player) and 2018 (as a coach) world champions. No surprises were to be expected, and there were none.

The line-up is led by the outstanding attack with captain Kylian Mbappé, world footballer Ousmane Dembélé and Bayern striker Michael Olise. The biggest absentees are out-of-form Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and, in attack, Randal Kolo Muani, who is having a difficult season with Tottenham, and Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike, who is injured.

France are currently number one in the world rankings and will face Senegal, Iraq and Norway in Group I. In the event of an injury, a player can be replaced up to 24 hours before the first match. Murat Yakin will present the Swiss squad next week.

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