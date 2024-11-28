New start in League 2: Frank Lampard takes over as coach at Coventry Keystone

Frank Lampard becomes coach at Coventry City. The long-serving England international has signed a contract until summer 2027 with the 17th-placed team in the second-tier Championship.

SDA

The club from the West Midlands made the announcement on Thursday.

For Lampard, it is another attempt to give his coaching career real momentum. He started his career on the touchline at Derby County in 2018 before joining Chelsea as head coach a year later. The 46-year-old was sacked in his second season at Stamford Bridge.

The same happened to him at Everton, where he had to leave after one year. Lampard's second stint at Chelsea was also not crowned with success, with just one win from eleven games as interim manager.

A new chapter in Coventry.



Welcome, Frank. 🩵 pic.twitter.com/YIhy3cRjb9 — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) November 28, 2024

SDA