  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Championship Frank Lampard new coach at Coventry City

SDA

28.11.2024 - 11:54

New start in League 2: Frank Lampard takes over as coach at Coventry
New start in League 2: Frank Lampard takes over as coach at Coventry
Keystone

Frank Lampard becomes coach at Coventry City. The long-serving England international has signed a contract until summer 2027 with the 17th-placed team in the second-tier Championship.

28.11.2024, 11:54

28.11.2024, 12:29

The club from the West Midlands made the announcement on Thursday.

For Lampard, it is another attempt to give his coaching career real momentum. He started his career on the touchline at Derby County in 2018 before joining Chelsea as head coach a year later. The 46-year-old was sacked in his second season at Stamford Bridge.

The same happened to him at Everton, where he had to leave after one year. Lampard's second stint at Chelsea was also not crowned with success, with just one win from eleven games as interim manager.

SDA

More from the department

Protest rejected. No replay between Xamax and Thun

Protest rejectedNo replay between Xamax and Thun

Media tear into Real superstar.

Media tear into Real superstar"Madrid have a problem - and it's called Kylian Mbappé"

"F*** off" Al-KhelifiBayern apologizes to PSG boss for critical fan posters