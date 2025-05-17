Borussia Dortmund players celebrate their Champions League qualification with the fans Keystone

Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund qualify for the Champions League on the final matchday of the Bundesliga. Heidenheim have to go to the barrage.

After the 26th round, Dortmund and Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel were still ten points behind 4th place in the table, the last place that entitles them to participate in the Champions League. Since then, BVB have been on a roll in the Bundesliga, picking up 19 out of a possible 21 points in their next seven games. As a result, Dortmund had it in their own hands to qualify for the top flight in their home game against relegated Holstein Kiel, needing a win with a two-goal difference.

The hosts got the job done with a 3:0 win, benefiting from the fact that Kiel only played with ten players from the 9th minute onwards and Carl Johansson was sent off. At this point, BVB were already leading 1:0 after Serhou Guirassy converted a penalty (3rd minute). Marcel Sabitzer made it 2:0 in the 47th minute, and Felix Nmecha (73rd minute) was responsible for the 3:0.

Frankfurt show nerves of steel

Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt went head-to-head for third place in the table, with Eintracht winning 3-1 after trailing 1-0 (27th minute). A draw would have been enough for the visitors to qualify for the Champions League. It would have been a premiere in the top flight for Freiburg, who will instead play in the Europa League.

Mainz 05 will also be playing in Europe next season, namely in the qualifiers for the Conference League. The team of former FCZ coach Bo Henriksen, who substituted Switzerland's Silvan Widmer in the 87th minute, defended 6th place despite a 2-2 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen, who were without Granit Xhaka, as Leipzig, who had previously been level on points, lost 3-2 to Stuttgart in front of their home crowd.

As expected, Heidenheim will have to go into the barrage against the third-placed team in the second Bundesliga after losing 4-1 at home to Werder Bremen. Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are safe despite a 4-0 defeat at home to German champions Bayern Munich. Thomas Müller played his last game for Bayern in the Bundesliga. He was replaced by Harry Kane in the 61st minute and the Englishman scored his 26th goal of the season in the 87th minute to make it 4-0.

Telegrams and table

Borussia Dortmund - Holstein Kiel 3:0 (1:0). - 81,365 spectators. - Goals: 3. Guirassy (penalty) 1:0. 47. Sabitzer 2:0. 72. Nmecha 3:0. - Remarks: 9. red card against Johansson (Holstein Kiel, emergency brake). Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

Freiburg - Eintracht Frankfurt 1:3 (1:1). - 34'700 spectators. - Goals: 27. Doan 1:0. 45. Knauff 1:1. 61. Kristensen 1:2. 63. Skhiri 1:3. - Remarks: Freiburg with Manzambi (until 82), without Ogbus (not in the squad). Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda (from 83rd).

Mainz 05 - Bayer Leverkusen 2:2 (1:0). - 33'305 spectators. - Goals: 35. Nebel 1:0. 49. Schick (penalty) 1:1. 54. Schick 1:2. 63. Burkardt (penalty) 2:2. - Comments: Mainz 05 with Widmer (from 87). Bayer Leverkusen without Xhaka (substitute).

Heidenheim - Werder Bremen 1:4 (0:2). - 15'000 spectators. - Goals: 14. Schmid (penalty) 0:1. 33. Stage 0:2. 66. Ducksch 0:3. 80. Kerber 1:3. 86. Topp 1:4.

Hoffenheim - Bayern Munich 0:4 (0:1). - 30'150 spectators. - Goals: 33 Olise 0:1. 53 Kimmich 0:2. 80 Gnabry 0:3. 86 Kane 0:4.

Leipzig - VfB Stuttgart 2:3 (2:1). - 47'800 spectators. - Goals: 8. Simons 1:0. 23. Undav 1:1. 44. Baku 2:1. 57. Woltemade 2:2. 78. Demirovic 2:3. - Comments: VfB Stuttgart with Jaquez (until 84), without Stergiou (injured) and Rieder (substitute).

Augsburg - Union Berlin 1:2 (1:0). - 30'660 spectators. - Goals: 41 Tietz 1:0. 68 Ilic 1:1. 94 Ilic 1:2. - Remarks: Augsburg with Zesiger (until 79.).

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Wolfsburg 0:1 (0:0). - 53'048 spectators. - Goal: 50. Nmecha 0:1. - Remarks: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Omlin and Elvedi.

St. Pauli - Bochum 0:2 (0:1). - 29'546 spectators. - Goals: 10 Boadu 0:1. 66 Boadu 0:2.